LONDON, June 21 German government bonds edged
higher on Thursday ahead of a Spanish debt auction where
borrowing costs are set to hit new highs with the country poised
to formally request aid for its crippled banking sector.
Spain will sell up to a modest 2 billion euros of 2-, 3- and
5-year bonds, relying almost entirely on its domestic banks to
absorb the issuance. Yields on the five-year paper are set to
top 6 percent - the highest since before the introduction of the
euro.
After the sale, Madrid will release the results of an
independent audit of its banks - many of which are suffering
from a rising number of bad real estate loans - and possibly
make a formal request for European Funds to prop them up.
September Bund futures were 14 ticks higher at
140.63, with 10-year yields half a basis point
lower at 1.605 percent.
"Bunds are only seeing risk-positive news at the moment," a
trader said. "But volumes are very low and the market is looking
oversold and talk of (Spanish and Italian) bond buying is really
speculation at the moment."
Spanish and Italian bonds have rallied, and Bunds fallen, on
speculation Europe's bailout schemes may be used for buying
sovereign bonds in the secondary market, something Germany's
Angela Merkel said was not being discussed.
The trader added the Fed's move to deliver another round of
monetary stimulus was also underpinning Bunds.
France will also sell up to 8.5 billion euros of medium-term
bonds, while the first readings of the June
Purchasing Mangers Index (PMI) data are expected to show a
further contraction in economic activity.