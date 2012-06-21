* Spanish yields continue to ease ahead of auctions
* Borrowing costs set to rise, but Madrid to get funds
* Bunds rally as data shows German private sector shrinks
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, June 21 Spanish government bond yields
eased on Thursday ahead of a debt auction when borrowing costs
are expected to hit new highs with the country poised to
formally request aid for its crippled banking sector.
Spain will sell up to a modest 2 billion euros of 2-, 3- and
5-year bonds, relying almost entirely on its domestic banks to
absorb the issuance. Yields on the five-year paper are set to
top 6 percent - the highest since before the introduction of the
euro.
"Spain has never had any difficulty raising money, it's just
the yield levels they will have to pay," said Rabobank rate
strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
"Although there's been a big rally in the last couple of
days, yields are still at highly elevated levels but the auction
should be supported by the small size and short maturities."
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were 9
basis points lower at 6.67 percent after rising to close to 7.30
percent last week.
"There are a couple of domestic banks on the buyside with no
one on the other side so it's pushing the market higher ahead of
the auctions," a trader said.
"But people are reluctant to trade or make prices and we
shouldn't over-analyse it. The market is closing its eyes and
trading a little blindly on the hopes things are getting better,
but there's nothing concrete, only the usual noise."
Spanish and Italian bonds have rallied this week, and Bunds
fallen, on speculation Europe's bailout schemes may be used for
buying sovereign bonds in the secondary market. Germany's Angela
Merkel, however, said that was not being discussed.
After the debt sale, Madrid will release the results of an
independent audit of its banks - many of which are suffering
from a rising number of bad real estate loans - and possibly
make a formal request for European Funds to prop them up.
Euro zone finance ministers have already agreed to lend
Spain up to 100 billion euros to rescue its banking sector but
analyst increasingly believe the country will need a full
bailout.
"With Spain under increasing pressure on capital markets,
the spectre of having to exhaust European Stability Mechanism
resources with an official rescue of Spain looms large," ING
rate strategists said in a note.
ING said that with a full rescue package for Spain likely to
cost around 250 billion euros, taking into account funds already
committed to Greece, Ireland and Portugal would leave only
around 150 billion euros in the kitty.
"If beyond that Italy were to require help we would enter
very dangerous territory," ING said.
"There is no rescue mechanism in place that could cater for
an Italian bailout."
German Bunds also rose, after hitting their lowest level in
nearly eight weeks on Wednesday, supported by data showing that
the downturn in the euro zone's private sector is becoming
entrenched as falling new orders and employment levels dent
confidence.
September Bund futures were 43 ticks higher at
140.92. Ten-year yields were three basis points
lower at 1.58 percent but more than 30 basis points above their
all-time lows hit at the beginning of June.
"If a few big hedge funds decide selling Bunds is the trade
for the next couple of weeks, then, in these reduced volumes, it
will be the trade," the first trader said.
"But Bunds have backed up a lot ... and they're becoming
attractive again."
France will also sell up to 8.5 billion euros of medium-term
and inflation-linked bonds on Thursday.