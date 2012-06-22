LONDON, June 22 German Bunds opened lower on
Friday after sharp gains in the previous session and as leaders
of Germany, France, Italy and Spain meet in Rome to try to find
common ground before a full EU summit next week.
Hopes for some sort of policy initiatives at the Brussels
summit on June 28/29 have kept the German Bund future broadly
under pressure this week, but traders said there was risk of
disappointment.
"I think Bunds are oversold and too cheap and peripheral
(debt) has done too well this week on unfounded hopes for some
sort of solution," one trader said.
The German Bund future was down 11 ticks at 141.41
after rallying more than 100 ticks in the previous session.
The contract was poised for its third straight week of
losses but analysts said the Bund was overdue a correction,
especially given the increasingly deteriorating fundamentals.
Business activity across the euro zone shrank for a fifth
straight month in June and Chinese manufacturing contracted,
while weaker overseas demand slowed U.S. factory growth, surveys
showed on Thursday.
That same day ratings agency Moody's downgraded 15 of the
world's biggest banks.
Independent auditors said on Thursday Spanish banks may need
up to 62 billion euros in extra capital, to be filled mostly by
a euro zone bailout. That was less than the maximum 100 billion
euros offered by euro zone officials but the trader said the
number was unrealistic.
"I am a little bit skeptical of the numbers, I don't think
they are big enough," the trader said.
Many in the markets see the bank rescue as a mere prelude to
a full bailout for the Spanish state, which Madrid denies it
will need.