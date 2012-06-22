LONDON, June 22 German Bunds opened lower on Friday after sharp gains in the previous session and as leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain meet in Rome to try to find common ground before a full EU summit next week.

Hopes for some sort of policy initiatives at the Brussels summit on June 28/29 have kept the German Bund future broadly under pressure this week, but traders said there was risk of disappointment.

"I think Bunds are oversold and too cheap and peripheral (debt) has done too well this week on unfounded hopes for some sort of solution," one trader said.

The German Bund future was down 11 ticks at 141.41 after rallying more than 100 ticks in the previous session.

The contract was poised for its third straight week of losses but analysts said the Bund was overdue a correction, especially given the increasingly deteriorating fundamentals.

Business activity across the euro zone shrank for a fifth straight month in June and Chinese manufacturing contracted, while weaker overseas demand slowed U.S. factory growth, surveys showed on Thursday.

That same day ratings agency Moody's downgraded 15 of the world's biggest banks.

Independent auditors said on Thursday Spanish banks may need up to 62 billion euros in extra capital, to be filled mostly by a euro zone bailout. That was less than the maximum 100 billion euros offered by euro zone officials but the trader said the number was unrealistic.

"I am a little bit skeptical of the numbers, I don't think they are big enough," the trader said.

Many in the markets see the bank rescue as a mere prelude to a full bailout for the Spanish state, which Madrid denies it will need.