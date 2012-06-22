* German Bunds fall in choppy trading

* Volumes thin before EU summit next week

* Italian yields rise before next week's supply

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, June 22 German Bund futures were poised for a third straight week of losses with the most recent sell-off fueled by hopes of some sort of policy response at next week's European Union summit.

The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain will try to find common ground in Rome on Friday to restore confidence in the euro zone ahead of the summit, which Italy's prime minister has called a defining moment.

Given the extent of the Bund sell-off and the fall this week of Italian and Spanish yields, analysts said the summit could fall short of expectations prompting a reverse in those trends in the euro zone debt market.

Trade was choppy on Friday in thin liquidity, with investors reluctant to take big positions ahead of the decisive summit.

"Given where expectations are (for the EU summit) ... there is increasing scope for disappointment," said Rainer Gunterman, strategist at Commerzbank.

"It's still difficult to see that there will be common ground for the big master plan the market is looking for."

German Bund futures were down 27 basis points at 141.25, having dipped in and out of positive territory in early trading. Analysts said the Bund was overdue a correction higher.

Gunterman said there was key resistance at 141.58 and a sustained break above that could see further upside for the Bunds.

Ten-year German government bond yields were up 2 basis points at 1.55 percent, having risen above 1.60 percent earlier in the week.

"From a fundamental point of view we think that at 1.60 (percent), (10-year) yields have adjusted quite a bit already... we think we are at the upper end of the range and Bunds are set for a correction as we don't see a quick fix to the crisis," Gunterman added.

ITALIAN AUCTION

Italian bonds underperformed their Spanish counterparts as the market prepared for a busy week of issuance from the euro zone's third largest economy next week.

Italy is due to sell zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds on Tuesday and BTPs on Thursday. The Treasury will announce details of the first sale later on Friday and of the BTP auction on Monday.

The Treasury may opt to skew issuance to the short-end of the curve and for a modest amount in order to get the paper away, Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets said.

"Italian bonds (are) caught up in a contagion with Spain. Despite the modest rally we have seen recently, investors in general are demanding a higher risk premium for both Spanish and Italian bonds at auctions," he said.

Italian 10-year government bond yields were up 4.4 bps at 5.80 percent.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields fell 0.8 basis points at 6.55 percent.

"It's a very thin market out there. We now have peripherals performing a bit better but this morning it was totally the opposite story," a trader said. "I think people are positioned pretty flat and maybe got a bit scared yesterday when the Bund went up so aggressively. Some clients have taken their stops but the bid for Bunds still seems pretty decent."

Independent auditors said on Thursday Spanish banks may need up to 62 billion euros in extra capital, to be filled mostly by a euro zone bailout. That was less than the maximum 100 billion euros offered by euro zone officials but the trader said the number was unrealistic.

"I am a little bit skeptical of the numbers, I don't think they are big enough," a second trader said.

Many in the markets see the bank rescue as a mere prelude to a full bailout for the Spanish state, which Madrid denies it will need.