* Bunds drift lower but further gains seen possible

* UK holiday depresses trading

* Italian auction looms

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Aug 27 German government bonds drifted lower on Monday with markets awaiting details of a European Central Bank' plan to buy troubled euro zone countries' debt and a meeting of central bankers at the end of the week.

Without flesh on the bones of the ECB's plans, analysts said short-term gains in German Bunds were likely although many market participants may stay on the sidelines before Friday's meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole.

September Bund futures were 34 ticks lower at 143.66 after rallying to their biggest weekly gains since early July on Friday, but a market holiday in the UK meant trading volumes were even lower than in recent summer weeks.

Bunds were around levels seen in after-hours trading on Friday when they were pushed lower by a Reuters report, citing central bank sources, that the ECB was considering setting yield band targets under its bond-buying programme.

"The odds are we get a disappointment from the ECB so there is upside potential for Bunds," said ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey.

"We're still trading within the established range...and haven't made any break out of crisis territory. It's been a positive few weeks, but from the price action I don't get the impression there's a discount for a magical end to the crisis."

To extend gains Bunds would need to break above Friday's 144.13 high -- the 62 percent retracement of the sell-off since late July.

With many in the market on holiday and investors reluctant to place directional bets before September when numerous events have the potential to cause price swings, prices have been volatile in recent weeks.

Speculation on what the ECB's proposal to buy bonds of troubled euro zone countries may look like and resurgent risks of a Greek euro zone exit have been behind the volatility.

"Given that questions (over Greece's fate...and the delivery of sovereign liquidity support) are likely to be addressed only later, that should result in fairly sideways action in yield levels and spreads," Credit Agricole strategists said in a note.

Next month is likely to prove pivotal with the ECB's policy meeting on Sept. 6 followed by the German Constitutional Court's ruling on the euro zone's permanent bailout fund on Sept. 12.

Italian 10-year bond yields were 6.5 basis points lower at 5.72 percent but the bonds were expected to come under pressure before debt sales on Tuesday and Thursday as dealers make way for the new issuance on their books.

However, cash from an 11.5 billion euro zero-coupon bond redemption on Friday should offer support.

Italy will sell up to 3.75 billion euros of zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds on Tuesday and will announce later on Monday details of a BTP auction on Thursday.

German 10-year bond yields were 3.5 basis points higher at 1.338 percent.

"Nothing is trading in the street or client wise," a trader said. "Maybe we'll start to see some dealers positioning for this week's Italian supply later in the day but more likely it happens tomorrow."