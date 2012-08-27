* Bunds drift lower but further gains seen possible

* UK holiday depresses trading

* Italian auction looms

By Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Aug 27 German government bonds drifted lower on Monday as markets awaited further details of a European Central Bank plan to buy troubled euro zone countries' debt and a speech by Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke due at the end of the week.

Bunds saw their biggest weekly rise since early July on Friday but pared some gains in after-hours trading after a Reuters report, citing central bank sources, said that the ECB was considering setting yield band targets under its bond-buying programme.

Without flesh on the bones of the ECB's plans, analysts said German Bunds were likely to rise again in the short term. Many market participants may stay on the sidelines before Bernanke's Jackson Hole appearance, which will be scoured by investors looking for fresh hints of more U.S. monetary easing.

September Bund futures saw a settlement close of 143.80, down 20 ticks on the day.

"The odds are we get a disappointment from the ECB so there is upside potential for Bunds," said ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey.

"We're still trading within the established range ... and haven't made any break out of crisis territory. It's been a positive few weeks, but from the price action I don't get the impression there's a discount for a magical end to the crisis."

To extend gains Bunds would need to break above Friday's 144.13 high - the 62 percent retracement of the sell-off since late July.

With many in the market on holiday and investors reluctant to place directional bets before September when numerous decisive events take place, prices have been volatile in recent weeks.

Speculation on what the ECB's proposal to buy bonds of troubled euro zone countries may look like and resurgent risks of a Greek euro zone exit have been behind the volatility.

Next month is likely to prove pivotal with the ECB's policy meeting on Sept. 6 followed by the German Constitutional Court's ruling on the euro zone's permanent bailout fund on Sept. 12.

In the meantime, Patrick Jacq, European rate strategist at BNP Paribas expects the market to be stuck in a trading range.

"At current levels, I would remain slightly long German benchmark paper ... and I would wait for mid-September before moving," Jacq said.

But he added: "I would rather be positioned for flatter benchmark curves as once again the economic outlook is gloomy."

Data out of the euro zone's biggest economy only reinforced a downbeat economic outlook. German business sentiment dropped for a fourth month in a row in August to reach its lowest level since March 2010, driven lower by increasing worries about the future level of exports.

Italian 10-year bond yields were 7.5 basis points lower at 5.71 percent but the bonds were expected to come under pressure before debt sales on Tuesday and Thursday as dealers make way for the new issuance on their books.

However, cash from an 11.5 billion euro zero-coupon bond redemption on Friday should offer support.

Italy will sell up to 3.75 billion euros of zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds on Tuesday and will announce later on Monday details of a BTP auction on Thursday.

German 10-year bond yields were 2.2 basis points higher at 1.35 percent.

"Nothing is trading in the street or client wise," a trader said. "Maybe we'll start to see some dealers positioning for this week's Italian supply later in the day but more likely it happens tomorrow."