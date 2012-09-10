* Further Spanish yield falls hinge on Madrid seeking aid
* German court decision on ESM fund keeps investors wary
* Bunds inch up with U.S. debt on Fed stimulus talk
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 10 Spanish 10-year yields hit
five-month lows on Monday, with investors buoyed by European
Central Bank bond-buying plans, but further falls were seen
capped by uncertainty over when Madrid would seek aid to trigger
the scheme.
Spanish yields fell below 6 percent for the first time since
May on Friday after the ECB committed to buying potentially
unlimited amounts of bonds issued by struggling countries in a
bid to lower their borrowing costs.
The bond purchases were, however conditional on the
countries seeking help from the euro zone's EFSF and ESM bailout
funds, a step Madrid has so far been reluctant to take.
Spanish 10-year yields were last 10 basis points down on the
day at 5.59 percent, with some strategists seeing
them falling to 5 percent in coming weeks if Madrid seeks help.
"We've had a good rally, the sentiment is positive and I
think it will remain so near term but the market is very wary of
Spanish authorities," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick
Stamenkovic said.
"If they don't start to show an inclination towards going to
the EFSF/ESM for financial assistance then markets are going to
start to be increasingly nervous and we could start to see a
reversal."
Shorter-dated Spanish yields ,
which have fallen the most over the past two months in
anticipation of ECB action to tackle the debt crisis, were
largely steady while Italian equivalents rose slightly.
Investors were reluctant to drive yields much lower before
Germany's top court rules on the euro zone's permanent ESM
rescue fund on Wednesday, though many expected a positive
outcome.
"The market is bound to be jittery before the German
Constitutional Court decision but I think it will be passed," a
trader said. "Maybe we'll see another two days' rally in the
periphery and if they (Madrid) don't ask for aid it's not going
to be positive," a trader said.
FED STIMULUS EYED
German Bunds edged up as weak Chinese macro data lifted
demand for safe-haven debt and U.S. Treasuries rose on
speculation, fuelled by weak U.S. jobs numbers released on
Friday, that the U.S. Federal Reserve could introduce fresh
monetary stimulus.
"The weak growth profile is enough to make sure that Bunds
don't sell off too far irrespective of what happens in
peripheral government bonds," a trader said. "The Fed is still
easing as the world economy is in a very fragile state. That's
why we can't get too negative on Bunds."
Bund futures were last up two ticks at 140.67 with
10-year German yields flat at 1.49 percent.
Concerns over euro zone struggler Greece also supported
Bunds. The country's foreign lenders have rejected parts of a
nearly 12-billion-euro austerity package prepared by the
government, Greek officials said on Sunday, as the two sides
resumed talks after a month-long hiatus.
While Bunds regained some ground against Treasuries,
widening their 10-year yield spread by 4 bps to 14 bps, RIA's
Stamenkovic expects U.S. bonds to resume outperforming their
German counterparts if the Fed meets expectations of more bond
purchases this week.
"With more burden-sharing on the horizon the outlook for
Bunds is one for higher yields and I see Treasuries have scope
to outperform Bunds in the near term. We could easily see the
spread heading back towards zero in the next three to six months
assuming the Fed does deliver," he said.