* Further Spanish yield falls hinge on Madrid aid request
* German court decision on ESM fund keeps investors wary
* Bunds fall but losses limited by growth outlook
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 10 The prospect of European Central
Bank bond-buying to curb government borrowing costs kept Spanish
yields below the 6 percent mark on Monday, although investors
took some profit on a rally stretching back some seven weeks.
Spanish yields have eased sharply since ECB chief Mario
Draghi promised in July to do whatever it took to defend the
euro and the ECB's announcement of potentially unlimited bond
purchases last week has added to that run.
Analysts say markets could now push those yields higher to
nudge a reluctant Spain into asking for a bailout and then test
the ECB's resolve to cap the crisis.
Some say a formal Spanish request for aid could see 10-year
yields fall towards 5 percent.
Hanging over all that is a decision due on Wednesday from
Germany's Constitutional Court that could potentially halt the
launch of the euro zone's rescue fund, which must come on line
before the ECB can intervene.
"We saw quite some euphoria last week and now we see some
profit-taking especially ahead of the decision of the German
court," Norbert Wuthe, senior government bond strategist at
Bayerische Landesbank said.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields rose
5.8 basis points to 5.74 percent after hitting its lowest level
since April earlier at 5.58 percent.
Five-year yields rose 16 bps to 4.45 percent
while two-year yields were up 14 bps at 2.97
percent.
Equivalent Italian yields were also higher after Italian
Prime Minister Mario Monti said his country would not accept
additional conditions being attached to any ECB support.
Two-year Italian yields rose 28 bps to 2.56
percent and ten-year yields firmed 10 bps to 5.19
percent.
"It makes sense to see some stabilisation and even a limited
setback due to profit-taking given the huge rally we saw," said
Patrick Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas.
"The market is waiting for a decision from Spain... within
the next couple of weeks otherwise if Spain rules out any
support from the EFSF then there will probably be selling
pressure."
The fall in Italian bond prices also came before a sale of
Italian paper on Thursday.
Traders said flows were light with investors wary of taking
big positions before the German ruling.
All 20 legal experts polled by Reuters last week expected
the constitutional court judges to let the ESM and a European
fiscal discipline pact go ahead, but most expect them to add
tough conditions for future bailouts.
"The market is bound to be jittery before the German...
decision but I think it will be passed," a trader said.
THE FED'S MOMENT OF TRUTH
German Bunds fell but traders ruled out a sharp sell-off
after weak Chinese data. U.S. Treasuries were supported by
speculation, fuelled by weak U.S. jobs numbers on Friday, that
the U.S. Federal Reserve could move ahead and introduce fresh
monetary stimulus.
"The weak growth profile is enough to make sure that Bunds
don't sell off too far irrespective of what happens in
peripheral government bonds," a trader said. "The Fed is still
easing as the world economy is in a very fragile state. That's
why we can't get too negative on Bunds."
Bund futures were down 33 ticks at a settlement
close of 140.32 with 10-year German yields 3 bps
higher at 1.52 percent.
While Bunds regained ground against Treasuries, widening
their 10-year yield spread by 2 bps to 12 bps, RIA Capital
Markets' Nick Stamenkovic expected U.S. bonds to resume
outperforming their German counterparts if the Fed met
expectations of more bond purchases this week.
"With more burden-sharing on the horizon the outlook for
Bunds is one for higher yields and I see Treasuries have scope
to outperform Bunds in the near term. We could easily see the
spread heading back towards zero in the next three to six months
assuming the Fed does deliver," he said.