* Further Spanish yield falls hinge on Madrid aid request

* German court decision on ESM fund keeps investors wary

* Bunds fall but losses limited by growth outlook

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Sept 10 The prospect of European Central Bank bond-buying to curb government borrowing costs kept Spanish yields below the 6 percent mark on Monday, although investors took some profit on a rally stretching back some seven weeks.

Spanish yields have eased sharply since ECB chief Mario Draghi promised in July to do whatever it took to defend the euro and the ECB's announcement of potentially unlimited bond purchases last week has added to that run.

Analysts say markets could now push those yields higher to nudge a reluctant Spain into asking for a bailout and then test the ECB's resolve to cap the crisis.

Some say a formal Spanish request for aid could see 10-year yields fall towards 5 percent.

Hanging over all that is a decision due on Wednesday from Germany's Constitutional Court that could potentially halt the launch of the euro zone's rescue fund, which must come on line before the ECB can intervene.

"We saw quite some euphoria last week and now we see some profit-taking especially ahead of the decision of the German court," Norbert Wuthe, senior government bond strategist at Bayerische Landesbank said.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields rose 5.8 basis points to 5.74 percent after hitting its lowest level since April earlier at 5.58 percent.

Five-year yields rose 16 bps to 4.45 percent while two-year yields were up 14 bps at 2.97 percent.

Equivalent Italian yields were also higher after Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said his country would not accept additional conditions being attached to any ECB support.

Two-year Italian yields rose 28 bps to 2.56 percent and ten-year yields firmed 10 bps to 5.19 percent.

"It makes sense to see some stabilisation and even a limited setback due to profit-taking given the huge rally we saw," said Patrick Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas.

"The market is waiting for a decision from Spain... within the next couple of weeks otherwise if Spain rules out any support from the EFSF then there will probably be selling pressure."

The fall in Italian bond prices also came before a sale of Italian paper on Thursday.

Traders said flows were light with investors wary of taking big positions before the German ruling.

All 20 legal experts polled by Reuters last week expected the constitutional court judges to let the ESM and a European fiscal discipline pact go ahead, but most expect them to add tough conditions for future bailouts.

"The market is bound to be jittery before the German... decision but I think it will be passed," a trader said.

THE FED'S MOMENT OF TRUTH

German Bunds fell but traders ruled out a sharp sell-off after weak Chinese data. U.S. Treasuries were supported by speculation, fuelled by weak U.S. jobs numbers on Friday, that the U.S. Federal Reserve could move ahead and introduce fresh monetary stimulus.

"The weak growth profile is enough to make sure that Bunds don't sell off too far irrespective of what happens in peripheral government bonds," a trader said. "The Fed is still easing as the world economy is in a very fragile state. That's why we can't get too negative on Bunds."

Bund futures were down 33 ticks at a settlement close of 140.32 with 10-year German yields 3 bps higher at 1.52 percent.

While Bunds regained ground against Treasuries, widening their 10-year yield spread by 2 bps to 12 bps, RIA Capital Markets' Nick Stamenkovic expected U.S. bonds to resume outperforming their German counterparts if the Fed met expectations of more bond purchases this week.

"With more burden-sharing on the horizon the outlook for Bunds is one for higher yields and I see Treasuries have scope to outperform Bunds in the near term. We could easily see the spread heading back towards zero in the next three to six months assuming the Fed does deliver," he said.