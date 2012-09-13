LONDON, Sept 13 German government bonds were
little changed in early trade on Thursday, holding near
multi-month lows hit the previous day when investors' appetite
for risk picked up after Germany's top Court gave the go ahead
to the euro zone's rescue fund.
Market activity may be limited before the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy announcement at 1630 GMT, with the central bank
likely to launch a third round of bond purchases - or
quantitative easing, dubbed "QE3" - to try and breathe life into
the sluggish economy.
"It will be a massive disappointment if they don't do
anything, we're looking for QE3 and some extension of the zero
interest rate policy," a trader said.
"If we don't get that it's probably going to be another
excuse for Bunds to sell off."
German Bund futures were three ticks lower at
139.52.
Markets have been in a buoyant mood after the move by
Germany's Constitutional Court which cleared the way for the
European Central Bank to buy the bonds of struggling countries
in the region.
Italy will sell up to 4 billion euros of its July 2015 bond
and up to 2.5 billion euros of 2017 and 2026 paper - with the
latter the longest maturity conventional bond the country has
tried to sell in over a year.
"(It's) a sign that the Tesoro is confident that the recent
market imbalances have reduced somehow," Annalisa Piazza, market
economist at Newedge Strategy, said in a note.
"Demand at today's BTP auction will be an important test
after market dealers' confidence on a possible solution of the
debt crisis seems to have taken the right direction."