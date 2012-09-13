* Bunds rise after sharp sell-off
* Markets wait for Fed QE decision
* Italy to sell up to 6.5 bln euros of bonds
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Sept 13 German government bonds rose on
Thursday with selling the previous day seen overdone but a more
positive market tone since a German court backed the euro zone's
rescue fund was expected to keep yields near recent highs.
Activity may be limited before a U.S. Federal Reserve policy
announcement at 1630 GMT, with the central bank likely to launch
a third round of bond purchases -- dubbed QE3 -- to try to
breathe life into the sluggish economy.
"It will be a massive disappointment if they don't do
anything, we're looking for QE3 and some extension of the zero
interest rate policy," a trader said. "If we don't get that it's
probably going to be another excuse for Bunds to sell off."
German Bund futures were up 37 ticks at 139.92,
with 10-year yields 3.2 basis points lower at 1.56
percent, having tested the top of their recent trading range.
Markets have been buoyant since Germany's Constitutional
Court cleared the way for the European Central Bank to buy bonds
of struggling euro zone countries..
"We're facing the potential expansion of QE by the Fed and
there's a lot of help being thrown at the various problems out
there so it feels OK for now," said ING rate strategist Padhraic
Garvey.
"I can't imagine it will last for the rest of the year and I
think we'll get another bout of negativity, but for today, and
into next week and the week after, it feels OK."
Spanish government bond yields rose 5 basis
points to 5.71 percent, having fallen from over 7 percent in
late July. The Italian equivalent was 3 basis
points higher at 5.06 percent.
Italy will sell up to 4 billion euros of its July 2015 bond
and up to 2.5 billion euros of 2017 and 2026 paper -- with the
latter the longest-maturity conventional bond it has tried to
sell in more than a year.
"(It's) a sign that the Tesoro is confident that the recent
market imbalances have reduced somehow," Annalisa Piazza, market
economist at Newedge Strategy, said in a note.
"Demand at today's BTP auction will be an important test
after market dealers' confidence on a possible solution of the
debt crisis seems to have taken the right direction."
Key for both Spain and Italy in the longer term will be
whether they can draw back some of the international investors
who have dumped the two countries' bonds this year.
Although the ECB's plan is positive for markets, Jack Kelly,
a fund manager at Standard Life, which has $247 billion of
assets under management, said that alone is probably not enough.
"To get long we really need to see the nature of the ECB
buying and their reluctance, or not, and what the scale of the
buying is. It may be longer than the market thinks before the
Spanish actually request aid," Kelly said.
"We think peripheral spreads are likely to stabilise around
these levels and the volatility may drop but we don't see much
outperformance from here as we've already had such a big move."
Analysts also say the threat of further rating cuts -- Spain
is already on the brink of "junk" status -- will deter investors
and economic growth will be necessary to entice buyers back.