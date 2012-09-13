LONDON, Sept 13 German Bund futures rose and European stocks fell on Thursday with traders citing a Dow Jones report quoting a senior IMF official saying Greece will neeed a third bailout from the euro zone with European creditors having to find the money for it.

The troika of Greece's international lenders, including the International Monetary Fund and the European Union, is currently assessing Greece's progress on its reforms before it decides on its next aid tranche.

Bund futures rose as much as 86 ticks to 140.41, reversing the previous day's losses.

European equity indexes extended earlier losses, with the FTSEurofirst down 0.5 percent and EuroSTOXX 50 down 1.1 percent. The benchmark Greek index was down 3.4 percent.