* Bunds rise after sharp sell-off
* Markets wait for Fed QE decision
* Good demand at Italy's 6.5 bln euro bond sale
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Sept 13 German government bonds rose on
Thursday as Greek concerns gave investors an excuse to pile back
into safe-haven debt after sharp selling in the previous session
and investors braced for more monetary support from the U.S.
central bank.
The main focus was the U.S. Federal Reserve policy
announcement due at 1630 GMT, with the central bank likely to
launch a third round of bond purchases - dubbed QE3 - to try to
breathe life into the sluggish economy.
"It will be a massive disappointment if they don't do
anything, we're looking for QE3 and some extension of the zero
interest rate policy," a trader said. "If we don't get that it's
probably going to be another excuse for Bunds to sell off."
German Bund futures were up 74 ticks at a
settlement close of 140.29 and outperformed their U.S.
counterparts with the yield spread between U.S. and German
10-year paper widening 5 basis points to around 17 bps.
The Bund hit a session high of 140.47 after a report citing
Greece's representative to the International Monetary Fund
saying Athens would need a third bailout package.
Even though the report was denied by the country's finance
minister, the price moves highlighted markets extreme
sensitivity about Greece's future in the euro.
Gianluca Salford, European fixed income strategist at JP
Morgan, said he was bullish on German Bunds:
"Clearly there is massive pressure for yield pick-up,
rotating portfolios into a more aggressive position. However, we
recently got headlines on Greece and there is still work that
needs to be done on Spain, so we haven't really embraced the
risk-on trade," Salford added.
PRECARIOUS PERIPHERALS
Investor appetite for riskier assets got a big boost on
Wednesday when Germany's Constitutional Court cleared the way
for the European Central Bank to buy bonds of struggling euro
zone countries - a major plank in policymakers' plans to curb
the region's debt crisis.
That spurred demand at an Italian bond sale, allowing the
country to sell 6.5 billion euros of bonds, including 2026 paper
- the longest-maturity conventional bond Italy has tried to sell
in more than a year.
"They are very solid figures. The issues were slightly
expensive versus the secondary market and the volumes look very
strong ... 1.5 billion euros of the 2026 paper. That was the one
to watch given the long maturity," said Michael Leister, rate
strategist at Commerzbank.
"There is decent demand out there for risk and peripheral
paper and obviously yesterday's German court ruling and last
week's ECB announcement have underpinned this move."
In the secondary market, Italian 10-year bond yields
were down 1 basis point at 5.02 percent, while
Spanish yields were flat at 5.66 percent.
Ireland also sold T-bills on Thursday, as it paved the way
to make a full return to bond markets, paying the same to borrow
for three months as Italy did the previous day.
Key for both Spain and Italy in the longer term will be
whether they can draw back some of the international investors
who have dumped their bonds this year.
Traders said demand for the paper, although picking up,
still came overwhelmingly from domestic investors, although one
said he had seen some switching from equities and corporate
bonds - which have rallied since June - into peripheral bonds.
Although viewing the ECB plan as positive for markets, Jack
Kelly, a fund manager at Standard Life, which has $247 billion
under management, said that alone was probably not enough.
"To get long we really need to see the nature of the ECB
buying and their reluctance, or not, and what the scale of the
buying is. It may be longer than the market thinks before the
Spanish actually request aid," Kelly said.
"We think peripheral spreads are likely to stabilise around
these levels and the volatility may drop, but we don't see much
outperformance from here as we've already had such a big move."
Analysts also say the threat of further credit rating cuts -
Spain is already on the brink of "junk" status - will deter
investors and economic growth will be necessary to entice buyers
back.