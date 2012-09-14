* Italian yields fall below 5 pct for first time since March
* Upbeat global stock markets take shine off Bund future
* Timing of potential Spanish bailout request remains key
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Sept 14 Italian government bond yields
fell below five percent on Friday for the first time since late
March as a new batch of economic stimulus from the U.S. Federal
Reserve added to the brightest week for efforts to quell the
euro zone's debt crisis this year.
The Fed said it would pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy
each month until it saw a sustained upturn in the jobs market
and extended the time-frame in which it would keep interest
rates near zero..
The move boosted global equity markets and added to a rally
dating back to late July for debt issued by Spain and Italy, the
two economies at the heart of current efforts to halt three
years of debt crisis.
Relatively positive outcomes to a series of events that
could have unsettled markets in the past few days have added to
the impact of the European Central Bank's pledge last week to
buy unlimited quantities of government bonds if need be.
"There is a risk-on mood across the board at the moment,
that (has to do with) the Fed but certainly it still echoes from
the ECB," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank said.
Italian yields fell 4.5 basis points to 4.98
percent, below 5 percent for the first time since March 26.
Spanish yields were little changed on the day at
5.67 percent but both countries have seen their costs of
borrowing over the shorter and longer term come down sharply
from levels seen as unsustainable for public finances.
There are still concerns heaving over the horizon. They
range from whether Italy and Spain can generate the growth
needed to bring down their debt, to the shape of an Italian
government after 2013 elections and whether they will agree to
any conditions attached to ECB bond-buying.
Analysts say the immediate outlook for debt issued by
governments across the currency bloc's struggling southern half
would largely depend on signs of Spain's willingness to ask for
financial help and thus trigger ECB intervention.
That issue which will be at the top of the agenda at a
meeting of euro zone finance ministers later in the day.
The danger is that policymakers in the euro zone's fourth
largest economy may be encouraged by the current fall in bond
yields to hold off asking for external help. A combination of
budget slippage and overspending by regional governments that
could leave Spain needing to borrow 30-45 bln euros by the end
of this year speaks against that.
"Paradoxically the promise of (intervention) means that the
imperative to accept a bailout has been reduced," Richard
McGuire, strategist at Rabobank said.
"Not only are funding (cost) pressures off but it knows it
will be junked by (ratings agency) Moody's as soon as it does
request a bailout," McGuire said.
He and others have pointed to the government at least
delaying until after local elections in the region of Galicia, a
long time stronghold of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's
conservative People's Party, on October 21.
GERMAN SLIDE
The rally in riskier assets including European stocks took
the shine off Bunds, long used by investors as a safe haven in
the crisis but which have struggled with the prospect of ECB
intervention.
German Bund futures fell 93 ticks on the day to
139.36, having rallied in the previous session on renewed
concerns over Greece's financial prospects.
In after-hour trading, German Bunds fell along with
longer-dated Treasury prices after the Fed said it would only
purchase mortgage-backed securities rather than the Treasuries
as many had expected, but later recovered given the scope of the
plan.
Ten-year German bond yields were up around 8
basis points at 1.61 percent. The premium investors require to
hold U.S. Treasuries over equivalent German Bunds was also one
basis point tighter.
McGuire expected the German bond yield curve to steepen
between two- and ten-year tenors, betting that longer-dated
yields would rise faster than short-dated ones.
But a trader said any room for a sell-off of Bunds, which
have come off record lows reached earlier this year, was
limited.
"Growth is a problem around the world and rates aren't going
up anywhere, so I don't see why Bunds should sell-off," the
trader said.