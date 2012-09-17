* Bunds pause, hold in range; sell-off seen overdone
* Doubts over Spanish aid request weighs on bonds
* Yields may rise further ahead of Thursday's auction
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Sept 17 German government bonds paused
on Monday with the previous session's sharp sell-off seen as
having gone too far given the lingering doubts over when, or if,
Spain will seek financial aid.
German yields hovered around 11-week highs, having risen
sharply on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would
pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy each month until it saw a
sustained upturn in the jobs market.
The Fed's pledge weighed on safe-haven assets -- including
U.S. Treasuries -- and lifted peripheral euro zone debt. But
with questions over whether Spain will ask for a bailout that
could trigger European Central Bank intervention, analysts said
some reversal of the recent moves was possible.
"A lot of good news is priced in and now the market is
pondering whether or when Spain might require a bailout," said
Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.
"The realisation is dawning it might not be rushing."
Riskier assets such as equities have rallied at the expense
of safe-haven government bonds since the ECB said in late July
it would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, detailing a
bond-buying plan earlier this month.
But Spain must ask for aid before the ECB will step in,
something a German official said last week was not inevitable.
When, or if, the country will do that is not clear although
the pledge of a reform timetable, which sparked weekend protests
in Madrid, is seen by some as paving the way for such a request.
"The market has priced in an actual bailout and the longer
Spain prevaricates, the greater the risk the market will
strong-arm them into accepting a support package," McGuire said.
Two-year Spanish bond yields were 10 basis
points higher at 3.35 percent, with the Italian equivalent up a
similar amount. Ten-year yields also rose.
Spanish bonds may come under more pressure before debt
auctions on Thursday seen as a gauge of investor confidence in
policymakers' efforts to stem the debt crisis, although analysts
said the recent fall in its borrowing costs offered Spain a
window to issue longer-maturity paper.
Spain will launch a new three-year bond on Thursday and tap
an outstanding 10-year issue. It will announce the amount it
plans to raise later on Monday.
German Bund futures were 11 ticks higher at 138.85,
with 10-year yields down almost a basis point at
1.66 percent.
"Bunds collapsed on Friday, it was very heavy but I think we
might need to pause," a trader said. The markets are very
optimistic at the moment."
Ten-year Bund yields tested June's 1.69 percent high -- the
top of the range of the last five months -- before retreating on
Monday.
"There is potential for more upside yield moves but we do
not think levels lurch much higher and we ultimately see a move
back to the range," RBS rate strategists said in a note.
They added that for money to flow out of Bunds and back to
the periphery would require "evidence the ECB has cracked the
puzzle to bring lasting low yield equilibrium to the periphery",
something the bank does not see as likely.