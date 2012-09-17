* Bunds pause, hold in range; sell-off seen overdone
* Doubts over Spanish aid request weigh on bonds
* Spain yields may rise further ahead of Thursday auction
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Sept 17 German government bonds edged up
on Monday, with the previous session's sharp sell-off seen as
overdone given lingering doubts over when, or if, Spain will
seek financial aid.
But German yields still hovered around 11-week highs, having
risen sharply on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it
would pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy each month until it
saw a sustained upturn in the jobs market.
The Fed's pledge weighed on safe-haven assets - also
including U.S. Treasuries - and lifted peripheral euro zone
debt. But with questions unanswered over whether Spain will ask
for a bailout that could trigger European Central Bank
intervention, analysts said some reversal of the recent moves
was possible.
"A lot of good news is priced in and now the market is
pondering whether or when Spain might require a bailout," said
Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire. "The realisation is
dawning it might not be rushing."
Riskier assets such as equities have rallied at the expense
of safe-haven government bonds since the ECB said in late July
it would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro and then
detailed a bond-buying plan earlier this month.
But Spain must ask for aid before the ECB will step in,
something a German official said last week was not inevitable.
Spain's pledge of a reform timetable at Friday's euro zone
finance ministers meeting is seen by some as paving the way for
such a request, while weekend protests in Madrid offered a taste
of how unpopular further austerity measures would be.
"The market has priced in an actual bailout and the longer
Spain prevaricates, the greater the risk the market will
strong-arm them into accepting a support package," McGuire said.
Two-year Spanish bond yields were 12 basis
points higher at 3.36 percent, with the Italian equivalent up 8
basis points at 2.6 percent. Ten-year yields also rose.
Spanish bonds may come under more pressure before debt
auctions on Thursday seen as a gauge of investor confidence in
policymakers' efforts to stem the debt crisis. Analysts said the
recent fall in its borrowing costs offered Spain a window to
issue longer-maturity paper.
Spain will launch a new three-year bond on Thursday and tap
an outstanding 10-year issue. It will announce the amount it
plans to raise later on Monday. The country also faces the risk
of a Moody's rating downgrade before the end of the month.
"We're seeing a little bit of precautionary selling before
the auction but it's quite low key," a trader said.
"If there's any weakness at the auction then Moody's are
likely to at least fire a warning shot, which may catapult Spain
into asking for help."
German Bund futures were 18 ticks higher at 138.92,
with 10-year yields down 1.5 basis points at 1.66
percent.
Ten-year Bund yields tested June's 1.69 percent high - the
top of the range of the last five months - before retreating.
"There is potential for more upside yield moves but we do
not think levels lurch much higher and we ultimately see a move
back to the range," RBS rate strategists said in a note.
They added that for money to flow out of Bunds and back to
the euro zone periphery would require "evidence the ECB has
cracked the puzzle to bring lasting low-yield equilibrium to the
periphery", something RBS does not see as likely.