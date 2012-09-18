* Spanish yields mixed as aid nerves keep market on edge * Madrid's debt sale beats target but yields remain high * Bunds make small gains, low rate environment supportive By William James LONDON, Sept 18 Uncertainty over when and if Spain will seek a bailout kept markets guessing on Tuesday, fuelling volatile price action in the country's bonds and boosting the appeal of low-risk German Bunds. The European Central Bank made a landmark pledge earlier this month to carry out unlimited purchases of bonds issued by troubled euro zone states, in what was seen as a major step towards addressing the region's three-year-old debt crisis. But a condition of the support was that a country must first make a request for aid from the region's rescue funds, and Spain has so far appeared reluctant to take action it fears could involve a loss of sovereign control over its own accounts. "We're now in a waiting game, waiting for stronger signals from Spain ... the plan will only really work if Spain signs up to some form of credit line agreement," said Rabobank senior market economist Elwin de Groot. "The short end of the curve has already almost fully priced in this scenario, the risk there now is in the short term we see a deterioration in those markets." The prospect of an ECB bond purchase programme helped to lower yields at a smooth sale of short-term bills, which raised slightly more than the target amount but borrowing costs remain well above Spain's euro zone peers. Spanish debt has steadily backed off its best levels over the last week after rallying in all maturities throughout August and early September - especially the short-term bonds that fall within the scope of the potential ECB buying. After the first signals of the ECB plan emerged, Spanish two-year yields fell from around 7 percent to less than 3 percent, but have since risen and were last up 4 basis points on the day at 3.45 percent on Tuesday. Ten-year Spanish bond yields dipped back below the 6 percent barrier which was breached on Monday, to stand 5 basis points lower on the day at 5.97 percent. Traders said the market was waiting on signals from Spain, and that trading was likely to remain choppy in the interim. "Sooner or later they're going to have to make a decision whether they're going to do it or not," a trader said. BUND OUTLOOK As investors backed away from riskier assets, Bund futures rose 31 ticks to 139.31, adding to a small rise on Monday and climbing further away from the 5-1/2 month lows plumbed earlier in the previous session. On technical charts, the rise briefly inched above the 139.42 Marabuzo resistance line - the midway point of Friday's steep selloff - providing a 'buy' signal according to Futurestechs analysis. Traders said the rise was largely driven by short-term speculative players buying to close out bets on fall in Bunds rather than long-term investors switching into less risky debt. As futures prices rose, 10-year German yields fell 2.5 basis points on the day to 1.62 percent. Even in a scenario where Spain activates the ECB bond-buying and peripheral debt rallies, Bund yields were unlikely to rise far beyond their recent peak of 1.7 percent while interest rates in the currency bloc remain low, market participants said. "The bottom line is that (the ECB plan) is a step in the right direction but it's one small step of many, it's going to take a long time. Given we're in a low-rate environment yields aren't going to go through the roof," a second trader said.