* Bunds fall as BOJ stimulus lifts riskier assets
* Uncertainty over Spain to limit Bunds losses
* Two-year German auction seen drawing strong demand
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 19 German Bunds fell on Wednesday
after new stimulus from the Bank of Japan made riskier assets
more appealing, but Spain's reluctance to seek a bailout and
activate the ECB bond-buying was expected to limit losses.
The Bank of Japan increased its asset purchase programme by
10 trillion yen ($127 billion) to 80 trillion yen on Wednesday,
following the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus plan last week, in
to revitalise a fading economic recovery.
European stocks rose and safe-haven Bund futures
fell 25 ticks to 139.21. Cash 10-year German bond yields
were 2.5 basis points higher at 1.63 percent.
"Central banks are still throwing money at things, we ...
(expect Bunds to trade) lower simply because stocks are reacting
to what's happened in Japan," one trader said.
Bunds have fallen steeply since the European Central Bank
pledged to carry out unlimited purchases of bonds issued by
troubled euro zone states to ease the bloc's debt crisis.
However, the condition that a country must first request aid
from the region's rescue funds is keeping investors on edge and
unwilling to sell too much of their German debt holdings.
Spain, the country at the forefront of the debt crisis,
appears reluctant to seek a bailout any time soon.
"What has changed in the past weeks is that central banks
have removed tail risks. The doomsday scenario is no longer the
main case as it had probably been two months ago," said Michael
Leister, senior interest rate strategist at Commerzbank.
"What hasn't changed is the idea that politicians don't act
as quickly and comprehensively as central banks. Spain needs to
ask for aid to keep the party going, so what we see now is a
consolidation."
UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock saw the 138.01 low hit
on June 29 as a support level for the Bund future.
AUCTIONS
With markets in wait-and-see mode after the ECB's move, an
auction of up to 5 billion euros worth of two-year German debt
later on Wednesday was expected to meet solid demand.
Commerzbank's Leister said the two-year yields' move back
into positive territory this month would also draw back "real
money and institutional investors that due to guidelines and
other rules were prevented from buying at negative yields."
Two-year Schatz yields were flat on the day at
0.083 percent, having traded as low as -0.1 percent in late July
and early August.
Portugal plans to sell 1.5-1.75 billion euros worth of
six-month T-bills. Nationwide protests against austerity over
the weekend are unlikely to affect the sale, with short-term
debt drawing steady demand from local banks, which use the paper
as collateral for borrowing cash from the ECB.
"It's a done deal between Portuguese banks and the Treasury,
so I don't think the protests should have much impact," ING rate
strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.
"I still think Portuguese spreads in general are too wide.
Portugal has so far respected its (bailout deal) commitments so
unless the situation goes out of control the room for widening
is limited."
Portuguese 10-year yields have underperformed
their peripheral peers this week. On Wednesday, they were a
touch higher at 8.82 percent, while equivalent Spanish
and Italian yields were down 5-6 bps
at 5.86 and 5.01 percent, respectively.