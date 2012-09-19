* Bunds reverse losses prompted by BOJ stimulus

* Uncertainty over Spain supports Bunds

* Two-year German auction sees strongest demand since Jan

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Sept 19 A German two-year debt auction that saw the strongest demand since January and concerns over Spain's reluctance to seek a bailout and activate European Central Bank bond-buying pushed Bunds higher on Wednesday.

Bunds quickly reversed early losses triggered by a slight increase in appetite for riskier assets after the Bank of Japan launched new stimulus measures and were seen rising further in the near term as Spain weighs up whether to ask for help.

This uncertainty, as well as expectations the world's major central banks will keep monetary policy loose for a prolonged period encouraged demand at a sale of 4.1 billion euros worth of two-year German bonds carrying a zero coupon.

Two-year German yields have turned positive after slipping into negative territory for the first time in June.

Bund futures were last 30 ticks higher on the day at 139.76, moving further from the 5-1/2 month low of 138.41 hit on Monday. Cash 10-year yields were 2.5 basis points lower at 1.58 percent.

"People are still of the opinion that we're not out of the woods and, given that we are in a low-rate environment, I don't think Bund yields can go much higher than they had," one trader said, adding that Bund futures buying orders accelerated in the 139.50-139.60 area, just above Tuesday's close.

He said the momentum created by the German auction should take the futures above 140.00 very soon.

Uncertainty over when and if Spain is going to ask for a bailout was cited by traders across all asset classes as one of the main market movers on Wednesday.

However, Spanish bonds gained slightly. Some traders said this anomaly was explained by low trading volumes exacerbating price moves; others said the liquidity pumped by central banks was lifting all boats.

"Eventually, some of the new money out there is going to find a way into Spain as well," another trader said. "But I don't see much flows at the moment."

Two-year Spanish yields were 20 bps lower at 3.18 percent, but traded as high as 3.40 percent earlier in the session.

The difference between what buyers were willing to bid for them and the price sellers wanted to be paid, an indication of market liquidity, stood at over 60 cents on Wednesday, the highest this month.

Two-year yields fell as low as 2.70 percent in the ECB-driven rally over the past weeks.

TESTING MARKETS' PATIENCE

UBS rate strategist Gianluca Ziglio said Spanish yields were likely to hover around current levels in the next few weeks, as he expected markets to remain patient with Madrid until the Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers on Oct. 8.

"Until then, there won't be a massive impact on Spanish spreads, but the longer they wait after that the more likely spreads are going to widen again," Ziglio said.

Spanish 10-year yields were 11 bps lower at 5.825 percent. Equivalent Italian yields fell 4 bps to 5.03 percent.

A Portuguese six-month T-bill sale also went smoothly, despite nationwide protests against austerity over the weekend putting some pressure on Lisbon's markets. Local banks usually snap up the paper as they need it as collateral to borrow cash from the ECB.