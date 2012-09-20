LONDON, Sept 20 German Bund futures rose on Thursday after data showed French business activity worsened in September, deepening worries over the state of the euro zone's economy.

The French flash Purchasing Managers Index fell to a 3-1/2 year low of 44.1 in September, from August's 48.0.

"The French PMI was the kicker, that's pretty bad. I think the market had got itself all short heading into the (Spanish)supply (later in the day) so if German (PMI data) comes out looking bad too this (the rise in Bunds) is probably going to continue," one trader said.

Bund futures were last 58 ticks higher at 140.29.