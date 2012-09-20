LONDON, Sept 20 German Bund futures rose on
Thursday after data showed French business activity worsened in
September, deepening worries over the state of the euro zone's
economy.
The French flash Purchasing Managers Index fell to a 3-1/2
year low of 44.1 in September, from August's 48.0.
"The French PMI was the kicker, that's pretty bad. I think
the market had got itself all short heading into the
(Spanish)supply (later in the day) so if German (PMI data) comes
out looking bad too this (the rise in Bunds) is probably going
to continue," one trader said.
Bund futures were last 58 ticks higher at 140.29.