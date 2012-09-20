* Data in China and France boost safe-haven appetite

* Investors brace for Spanish auction as it mulls aid

* Yields seen falling at sale but size a challenge

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Sept 20 German Bund futures rose on Thursday as gloomy manufacturing data drove investors to seek safety in low-risk debt and before Spain goes to market to raise funds as it mulls whether to seek a bailout.

Manufacturing in China contracted for the 11th month in a row in September, while French business activity shrank at its fastest rate since April 2009, prompting investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets and shun riskier stocks.

Market participants were also cautious before Spain was due to sell up to 4.5 billion euros of three-year and 10-year bonds, the largest amount it has targeted since early March, according to Reuters data. nL5E8KJC8U]

"We saw Spanish bonds rally quite significantly yesterday ... It could increase the chance of supply indigestion but nonetheless it was actually encouraging to see some decent amount of support," Orlando Green, European fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole, said.

Spanish bonds were under slight pressure in the secondary market before the auction, with 10-year yields up 4 basis points at 5.77 percent, but two-year funding costs flat on the day at 3.22 percent.

German Bund futures rose 48 ticks to 140.19, pushing 10-year German bond yields 4.3 basis points lower to 1.54 percent.

Analysts expected the sale of the new three-year bond to go smoothly as it was within the scope of the European Central Bank's recently announced bond-buying programme but said selling the 10-year bond, and the size of the auction, could prove a bigger challenge.

L onger-term borrowing costs were likely to fall at the auction but to remain elevated as investors gauge risks attached to Spain's fiscal and growth prospects.

There have been tentative signs that even foreign investors are beginning to warm to Spain again as they hunt for yield in a low interest rate environment, but domestic investors were still expected to take up the bulk of the sale..

Monument Securities strategist Marc Ostwald said potential non-domestic investors would have to decide whether 10-year yields "adequately reflects the risks that are there of (Prime Minister Mariano) Rajoy's tactics and the underlying ... state of Spain's finances and its economy."

Investors are ramping up pressure on the euro zone's fourth largest economy to seek financial help, with borrowing costs over 10 years briefly creeping above 6 percent this week.

The ECB's bond buying plan, which has contributed to lower peripheral debt yields since it was unveiled, is contingent on countries first seeking aid via the euro zone's rescue funds.

But Madrid remains reluctant to ask for aid which may cause it to lose some fiscal sovereignty and potentially place its economy under further growth-stifling austerity.

Nomura strategist Artis Frankovics said the danger point for 10-year Spanish yields was 6.5 percent -- a level beyond which analysts say Madrid would start thinking about asking for formal help in earnest.

"As they postpone the decision I think the market will push the yields higher and then eventually they will be pushed to ask for a bailout. So our view is that they will ask for it by the end of October and they will be pushed into it," he said.

France, which in recent months has benefited from a hunt for yield relative to Germany, also sells debt on Thursday.

It plans to sell between 7 billion and 8 billion euros of medium-term fixed-rate BTAN notes and 1.5 billion to 2 billion euros of index-linked OATei bonds.