* Spain sells above target, ECB promise supports demand
* Secondary market yields up as issuance focused on
short-end
* Data in China and France boost safe-haven Bunds
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Sept 20 Spanish government bond yields
rose on Thursday with the question of whether and when Madrid
will ask for a bailout still unresolved, although it comfortably
sold more than the targeted amount at a sale thanks to the
prospect of central bank intervention.
German Bund futures firmed as gloomy manufacturing data
drove investors to seek safety in low-risk debt, but came off
their highs after supply from Spain and France was out of the
way.
Manufacturing in China contracted for the 11th month in a
row in September, while French business activity shrank at its
fastest rate since April 2009, prompting investors to shun
riskier assets in favor of safe-haven ones.
Spain comfortably sold 4.8 billion euros of three- and
ten-year bonds, the bulk of which was issued in short-dated
maturities and was within the scope of the European Central
Bank's bond-buying plan - which will only be triggered if Madrid
asks for a formal financial aid.
In the same way as Madrid ratcheted up its issuance earlier
this year when the market was euphoric with one trillion euros
of cheap ECB financing, the Treasury sought to get as much done
as possible in calmer financial market conditions.
But Bunds remained higher after the auction and ten-year
Spanish bonds under pressure, with traders also worried
Madrid's tactic to raise funds in the short end could eventually
backfire by shortening the average maturity of its overall debt
and forcing it to go to market more frequently in coming years.
"The strong demand (was) for the shorter maturity in
particular. I would have thought investors would feel fairly
comfortable about buying that because of the buyer of last
resort," Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income strategist at Investec
said, referring to the ECB.
"Obviously Spain would have to ask for a programme before
that would kick in but at least that option is there should
things get worst."
The Treasury sold 3.9 billion euros of a new three-year
issue and 859 million euros of a key 10-year bond. But financing
costs on ten-year bonds fell to 5.666 percent, down from 6.647
percent last month and to a level Afseth deemed "acceptable."
"Spain will be opportunistic and where there is demand they
will sell," Afseth said.
Ten-year Spanish yields were up 4.1 basis
points at 5.77 percent, little changed compared to before the
auction, and two-year yields were up 4.1 basis
points at 3.26 percent in choppy trading.
German Bund futures were 20 ticks higher on the day
at 139.91 compared to 140.02 before the auction.
"People are conscious of the fact that Spain's weighted
average of maturity continues to fall," one trader said.
The weighted average of the country's overall debt was last
at 6.33 years, down from about 6.7 years in the beginning of
2012 and from a peak of 6.84 years in 2007.
PRESSURE ON SPAIN
Investors are ramping up pressure on the euro zone's fourth
largest economy to seek financial help, with borrowing costs
over 10 years briefly creeping above 6 percent this week.
But Madrid remains reluctant to ask for aid which may cause
it to lose some fiscal sovereignty and potentially place its
economy under further growth-stifling austerity.
Nomura strategist Artis Frankovics said the danger point for
10-year Spanish yields was 6.5 percent -- a level beyond which
analysts say Madrid would start thinking about asking for formal
help in earnest.
"As they postpone the decision I think the market will push
the yields higher and then eventually they will be pushed to ask
for a bailout. So our view is that they will ask for it by the
end of October and they will be pushed into it," he said.
He remained bullish on the Bund and worried about the euro
zone as a whole, saying the current policies under examination -
including ECB buying alongside the euro zone rescue fund - did
not provide a sustainable solution to the crisis.
France, which in recent months has benefited from a hunt for
yield relative to Germany, sold a total of 7.965 billion euros
of two-, three- and five-year bonds.
Its borrowing costs mostly fell at an auction of medium-term
debt on Thursday that drew firm interest from investors seeking
safe-haven assets following weak economic data.
French bonds were lower across maturities in the secondary
market, with the 10-year yield 2.9 bps higher on
the day at 2.30 percent.