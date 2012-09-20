* Weak global data hurts peripheral debt, drives Bunds
higher
* Spain exceeds auction target but relief seen short-lived
* Spanish bailout request still seen essential by markets
By William James and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Sept 20 Spanish bond prices fell and
German Bunds rose on Thursday as fears about global growth kept
appetite for debt issued by the euro zone's weaker states
fragile, despite a successful bond auction by Spain.
Economic data from Asia, Europe and the United States all
signalled weakness, pushing investors to buy low-risk government
bonds and highlighting the difficult task the euro zone's weaker
states face to escape their debt problems.
"Somehow these countries need to get out of the crisis... if
they had some growth, everything would be a bit more smooth.
Without any sign of growth then it really hurts a country like
Spain," said Niels From, chief analyst at Nordea.
Despite the gloomy backdrop, Spain, on the front line of the
euro zone crisis, sold more bonds than it had initially targeted
at an auction of three and 10-year paper, thanks to the pledge
of European Central Bank support.
"The strong demand (was) for the shorter maturity in
particular. I would have thought investors would feel fairly
comfortable about buying that because of the buyer of last
resort," Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income strategist at Investec
said, referring to a promise to buy the country's bonds.
The ECB has said it will buy bonds to help keep borrowing
costs down if a country commits to an external programme of
economic reforms, but Spain has been reluctant to ask for a
politically unpalatable bailout package that could force more
austerity on an already discontented population.
The reluctance to seek aid, along with worries over growth,
pushed Spanish bond yields further away from the lows seen in
the wake of the ECB announcement on the bond-buying plan.
Ten-year bonds yields were 8 basis points
higher on the day at 5.81 percent, while short-dated bonds
crept up 3 bps to 3.25 percent -- half a percentage
point above their post-ECB low.
Conversely, German Bund futures rose half a point
to 140.21, climbing for a fourth session in a row and wiping out
losses seen over the last week. Yields on the equivalent 10-year
benchmark Bund fell 5 bps to 1.54 percent.
MOUNTING PRESSURE
Spain was set to remain at the forefront of euro zone
investors' concerns. Markets will either welcome signs of
progress towards a bailout or steadily sell Spanish debt in the
absence of fresh impetus -- forcing the issue for Madrid.
Nomura strategist Artis Frankovics said the danger point for
10-year Spanish yields was 6.5 percent -- a level last seen
before the ECB unveiled its asset purchase programme.
"As they postpone the decision I think the market will push
the yields higher and then eventually they will be pushed to ask
for a bailout. So our view is that they will ask for it by the
end of October and they will be pushed into it," he said.
France, which in recent months has benefited from a hunt for
yield relative to Germany, sold 7.965 billion euros of two-,
three- and five-year bonds.