LONDON, Sept 21 German government bonds dipped
on Friday, with riskier assets buoyed by hopes central bank
stimulus measures will revive growth, but gloomy news from Italy
and doubts over when Spain will seek aid underpinned the market.
Italian bond yields may rise after the government slashed
growth forecasts, saying the recession this year will be far
steeper than previously expected.
"There's a chance BTPs come under pressure, especially with
a decent chunk of supply coming up net week," a trader said,
although he added that if Spanish bonds rallied, the better tone
in the periphery would help Italian paper.
December Bund futures were 45 ticks lower at
139.76, with traders anticipating a relatively quiet end to the
week.
"The positioning seems to be pretty square now, with the
obvious trades around the European Central Bank and Federal
Reserve action done," the trader said. "There's a bit of head
scratching now over what to do next."