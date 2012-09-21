LONDON, Sept 21 Spanish government bond yields fell and German Bunds dipped on Friday with speculation growing Spain may soon request a bailout, but uncertainty over the timing contained the moves.

There were signs on Friday that Spain was slowly moving towards requesting financial assistance with sources telling Reuters that the country was considering further spending cuts to meet the conditions of the expected aid package.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields were 5 basis points lower at 5.76 percent but there were still doubts over when, or even if, Spain would ask for aid.

While an announcement could be made next week when the government adopts the first draft of the 2013 budget, political analysts say Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy may be tempted to wait until after a regional election in his native north-western Galicia.

"There's no doubt talks are going on behind the scenes," said ING's head of investment grade strategy Padhraic Garvey.

"But the longer Spain takes, the greater the risk we see a sell-off in the meantime and, the fact is, we're still waiting."

Traders said peripheral bond markets had become more illiquid again after market players had "done what they had to do" in the wake of the ECB unveiling its bond-buying plans.

The difference in price between what buyers are willing to pay for Spanish bonds and sellers will sell at - a measure of market liquidity - was at 90 cents, the most in a month.

Garvey said although clients had covered some of their short positions, referring to bets that peripheral government bonds were going to fall, very few fund managers were taking on long positions, rather many were back on the sidelines.

Italian bonds underperformed their Spanish counterparts after the Italian government slashed growth forecasts and said its debt-to-GDP ratio in 2012 would hit its highest level on record, despite the implementation of harsh austerity measures.

"There's a chance BTPs come under pressure, especially with a decent chunk of supply coming up next week," a trader said, although he added that if Spanish bonds rallied, the better tone in the periphery would help Italian paper.

Italy will sell zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds on Tuesday, followed by medium- and long-term bonds on Thursday.

Details will be announced on Friday and Monday respectively.

December Bund futures were 31 ticks lower at 139.90 after rallying this week on doubts over Spain's willingness to ask for aid, a necessary step to enable the European Central Bank to buy its bonds.

Traders anticipated a relatively quiet end to the week.

"The positioning seems to be pretty square now, with the obvious trades around the ECB and Federal Reserve action done," the trader said. "There's a bit of head scratching now over what to do next."

The support for Bunds seen this week related to a slew of corporate bond issuers entering into interest rate swap agreements also slowed on Friday.