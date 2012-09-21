* Bunds fall on the back of improved risk sentiment

* Spanish yields fall as Spain edges towards aid request

* Italy lags after growth downgrade

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Sept 21 German Bunds dipped on Friday and Spanish yields crept lower as investors adjusted positions ahead of the weekend amid growing speculation that Spain is preparing for a bailout, although uncertainty on the timing contained the moves.

Spain is considering freezing pensions and speeding up a planned rise in the retirement age as it races to cut spending and meet conditions of an expected international sovereign aid package, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

But comments from Germany's finance minister that Spain did not need aid highlighted the political challenges linked to the European Central Bank's pledge to buy bonds on the condition that a country asks for formal help first.

"It's one of those days where we are just squaring up positions ... we are just waiting to see what happens," Lyn Graham-Taylor, fixed income strategist at Rabobank said.

"Spain is trying to front-run the reforms that would likely to be required as part of the (bond-buying) programme so that politically it's more acceptable."

The German Bund future saw a settlement close of 140.00, down 21 ticks on the day, off the day's low of 139.60.

Two-year Spanish government bond yields fell 7.5 basis points to 3.18 percent, while ten-year funding costs slipped 2 bps to 5.79 percent.

Traders said peripheral bond markets had become more illiquid again after market players had "done what they had to do" after the ECB unveiled its bond-buying plans and were now in a holding pattern waiting for Spain's decision.

The country has come under pressure to ask for financial assistance but has remained reluctant to do so for fear that it might lose fiscal sovereignty and have to submit its economy to further growth-stifling conditions.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that Spain did not need a sovereign bailout on top of the package already agreed for its banks because it was on the right path to regain the confidence of markets.

Traders said peripheral bond markets had become more illiquid again after market players had "done what they had to do" after the ECB unveiled its bond-buying plans and were now in a holding pattern waiting for Spain's decision.

The country has come under pressure to ask for financial assistance but has remained reluctant to do so for fear that it might lose fiscal sovereignty and have to submit its economy to further growth-stifling conditions.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said earlier that Spain did not need a sovereign bailout on top of the package already agreed for its banks because it was on the right path to regain the confidence of markets.

"There's no doubt talks are going on behind the scenes," said ING's head of investment grade strategy Padhraic Garvey.

"But the longer Spain takes, the greater the risk we see a sell-off in the meantime and the fact is, we're still waiting."

TIMING IS EVERYTHING

While an announcement could be made next week when the government adopts the first draft of the 2013 budget, EU officials close to the discussion said they did not expect Madrid to seek an assistance programme before the Oct. 21 regional vote in Galicia.

Graham-Taylor said it may come sooner than that.

"It would seem unlikely they will be able to push it out that far, more because of the potential action by Moody's in the mean time," he said.

Spain is facing the possibility of losing its investment grade credit rating before the end of the month as it is currently under review by Moody's Investors Service.

Although one "junk" rating would not automatically mean the country's bonds would drop out of the indexes that some fund managers track, such a cut can often trigger a bout of selling, driving borrowing costs higher.

Italian bonds underperformed their Spanish counterparts - with yields up more than 6 basis points across the curve - after the Italian government slashed growth forecasts and said its debt-to-GDP ratio in 2012 would hit its highest level on record, despite harsh austerity measures.

"There's a chance BTPs come under pressure, especially with a decent chunk of supply coming up next week," another trader said.

Italy will sell zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds on Tuesday, followed by medium- and long-term bonds on Thursday.

Details will be announced on Friday and Monday respectively.