LONDON, Sept 24 German Bund futures rose on
Monday after Spain's economy minister Luis de Guindos said over
the weekend that his country will not rush to seek external aid
to finance its debt.
Such a move would activate the European Central Bank's new
bond-buying programme, which many analysts consider a powerful
tool against the euro zone debt crisis.
But European officials also said they did not expect Spain
to seek an assistance programme before a regional election in
the Galicia region on Oct. 21. Paymaster Germany said on Friday
that Spain did not need a European bailout.
At 0603 GMT, Bund futures were 27 ticks higher on
the day at 140.27. The contract fell in the previous session
amid growing speculation in the media and among investors that
Spain was preparing for a bailout.
"Overall it's the classic binary outcome week. Either Spain
does take the bailout or it doesn't," said Gary Jenkins,
director at Swordfish Research.
Moody's Investors Service is expected to conclude its
Spanish credit rating review by the end of the week and may
downgrade the sovereign into "junk" territory.