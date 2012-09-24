* Bund futures rise after below-forecast Ifo
* Spain says in no rush to seek aid
* Moody's expected to finish Spain rating review this week
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 24 Bund futures rose on Monday
after a worse than expected German business sentiment survey and
were likely to edge higher in the near term as Spain's
reluctance to seek a bailout unnerves investors.
The weak Ifo survey added to concerns the euro zone's
largest economy was struggling as a result of the debt crisis,
weakening the euro currency and increasing the appeal of safe-
haven assets such as Bunds.
Sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters the
Spanish government has been working on a series of reforms to be
included in the budget bill later this week that would form the
basis of a future aid deal.
But Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Saturday his
country would not rush to seek external help.
Seeking aid through the euro zone's rescue funds could allow
the European Central Bank to buy Spanish bonds In the secondary
market, lowering Madrid's borrowing costs. However, these costs
have fallen sharply since the ECB plan was unveiled, reducing
the immediate pressure on Spain to ask for help.
European officials also said they did not expect Spain to
seek an assistance programme before a regional election in the
Galicia region on Oct. 21. Paymaster Germany said on Friday that
Spain did not need a European bailout.
"There is still a lot of uncertainty with regards to the
situation in Spain. The newsflow there is not really conclusive
... so in the very near-term we are in a 'risk off' mode," said
Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.
Bund futures were last 28 ticks higher on the day
at 140.28. One trader said the lack of guidance from Spain on
the timing of a future bailout may see futures testing the top
of their recent 139.5-140.5 range.
But it looked unlikely they would stray too far outside that
range without better insight into Spain's plans.
"Ultimately if it looks likely that they will reach an
agreement over a bailout it make sense for the markets to hang
in there," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at
Daiwa Capital Markets, adding that the details of the 2013
budget draft to be published on Thursday will be key.
"Any policy announcement this week that would be consistent
with the kind of conditionality that would be demanded anyway is
likely to be a further step towards the signature of the deal."
DOWNGRADE THREAT
Spanish government bond yields inched lower on
Monday, with investors choosing for now to express their
concerns about the uncertainty in Spain in the more liquid safe
haven German debt market.
A wrong bet on Spanish debt would be more costly as it would
take more time to close a position in the thin Spanish market,
which is dominated by domestic investors.
"It's a volumes problem in Spain, and the outlook is so
binary that you'd rather stay out or stay neutral," another
trader said.
The threat of a possible downgrade of Spain's credit rating
into junk territory by Moody's Investors Service later this week
also hangs over Madrid.
"That could contribute to the slight risk-off mood in the
near term," Rabobank's de Groot said.
"But (sentiment) could change very quickly if they come up
with a budget that includes structural measures because that
would be a sign that they are preparing for a bailout request."
As the other two rating agencies still rate Spain in
investment grade territory and a lot of the debt is domestically
owned, the risk of a strong sell-off after a downgrade is
limited, analysts said.