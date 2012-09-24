* Bund futures rise after below-forecast Ifo
* Spain says in no rush to seek aid
* Moody's expected to finish Spain rating review this week
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 24 German government bond prices
rose on Monday after a disappointing German business sentiment
survey and were likely to edge higher in the near term as
Spain's reluctance to seek a bailout unnerves investors.
The weak German Ifo survey added to concerns the euro zone's
strongest economy was not immune to the debt crisis, weakening
the euro and increasing demand for safe havens such as Bunds.
Sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters the
Spanish government has been working on a series of reforms to be
included in a budget bill later this week that would form the
basis of a future aid deal.
But Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Saturday that
Spain would not rush to secure external help.
Seeking aid through the euro zone's rescue funds would allow
the European Central Bank to buy Spanish bonds in the secondary
market, lowering Madrid's borrowing costs. However, these costs
have fallen sharply since the ECB bond-buying plan was unveiled
in August, reducing the immediate pressure on Spain to ask for
help.
European officials also said they did not expect Spain to
seek an assistance programme before a regional election in the
Galicia region on Oct. 21. This could test the market's patience
if the uncertainty drags on for long.
"If he (Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy) stays too long with
his wait-and-see game then yields will move up again and then
rapidly he'll have to come in and ask for an aid package," said
Piet Lammens, a strategist at KBC. "I hope that won't happen as
that would hurt confidence."
Bund futures rose 40 ticks on the day to settle at
140.40. One trader said the lack of guidance from Spain on the
timing of a future bailout may see futures testing the top of
their recent 139.5-140.5 range.
But it looked unlikely they would stray too far outside that
range without better insight into Spain's plans.
"Ultimately if it looks likely that they will reach an
agreement over a bailout it makes sense for the markets to hang
in there," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at
Daiwa Capital Markets, adding that the details of the 2013
budget draft to be published on Thursday will be key.
"Any policy announcement this week that would be consistent
with the kind of conditionality that would be demanded anyway is
likely to be a further step towards the signature of the deal."
DOWNGRADE THREAT
Spanish government bond yields edged lower
but volumes were light with investors choosing for now to
express their concerns about the uncertainty in Spain in more
liquid safe-haven German debt.
A wrong bet on Spanish debt would be more costly as it would
take more time to close a position in the thin Spanish market,
which is dominated by domestic investors.
"It's a volumes problem in Spain, and the outlook is so
binary that you'd rather stay out or stay neutral," a trader
said.
The threat of a possible downgrade of Spain's credit rating
into junk territory by Moody's Investors Service later this week
also hangs over Spain.
As the other two rating agencies still rate Spain in
investment grade territory, and a lot of the debt is
domestically owned, the risk of a strong sell-off after a
downgrade is limited, analysts said.
Many market participants still favoured shorter-dated
peripheral bonds over longer maturities, given the ECB's signal
that it would buy debt with maturity of up to three years.
"I'd be a bit happier in short maturity debt than I was
before, given the ECB backstop, but it buys time it doesn't
provide a solution," said Elisabeth Afseth, a strategist at
Investec.
"You do have the potential that further bailouts are
required and you have the private sector involvement coming in
at some stage. I'd still be pretty cautious on the longer
maturities. Even in the shorter end you have to be ready that
things could get worse before they get better."