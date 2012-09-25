* Report on Bundesbank adds to concern over Spain bailout
* Spanish yields edge up
* Moody's Spain ratings review adds to market jitters
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 25 German Bund futures rose on
Tuesday on concern over a potential snag in the European Central
Bank's bond purchase scheme after a media report said Germany's
Bundesbank was asking lawyers to verify its legality.
German tabloid Bild, which did not name its sources, said
ECB and Bundesbank in-house lawyers were checking what
proportions the programme would have to take on and how long it
would have to last for it to breach EU treaties.
Spanish and Italian yields edged up as the report added to
investor nervousness over when the ECB scheme, aimed at lowering
the borrowing costs of the euro zone's struggling sovereign
issuers, would begin.
Investors were already jittery over Spain's apparent
reluctance to seek a bailout -- a condition for the ECB bond
purchases -- and the uncertainty was likely to underpin
safe-haven German Bunds in coming days.
"The Bundesbank challenge to the Draghi plan might be giving
us a bit of a bid...Anything that could possibly delay the ECB's
plans isn't good," a trader said.
The Bund future was last 20 ticks up at 140.60 with
German 10-year yields down 1.3 basis points on the day at 1.54
percent.
Worries the euro zone's strongest economy was no longer
immune to the debt crisis, after Monday's fall in the German Ifo
business sentiment index to its lowest since early 2010, also
supported Bunds.
The main focus remained on Spain, which could face a
downgrade of its sovereign debt rating to junk status as Moody's
Investors Service is expected to complete a review soon.
Spanish two-year yields rose 6 bps to 3.16
percent while 10-year yields were up 3 bps at 5.73
percent. Italian counterparts were also slightly higher.
Analysts and traders said investors were wary of pushing
prices too far either way given uncertainty over when Madrid
would request external aid. EU officials said Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy was not expected to do so before a regional
election in his native Galicia on Oct. 21.
A sharp fall in Spanish debt yields had also eased some of
the pressure on Madrid to seek assistance but market impatience
and the Moody's review could prompt a move, strategists said.
"For now our view is that the pressure is not really high
enough on Spain," said Michael Leister, a senior rate strategist
at Commerzbank.
"This muddling through by politicians can continue because
what we can see is the market seems to respect this 'Draghi put'
so everybody is reluctant to go short Spain and Italy because
you don't want to be caught by a quick activation of the ECB
(bond purchases)."
Th Draghi put refers to the increased market confidence
resulting from the ECB's back-stopping the bond market.