* Spanish yields rise after Rajoy bailout comments
* Risk aversion drives Bunds more than a point higher
* German auction uncovered; Italy sale seen going well
By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Sept 26 Spanish government bond yields
broke above 6 percent and safe-haven German Bunds rallied on
Wednesday as markets put pressure on Madrid to ask for a bailout
and secure central bank support for its debt.
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he was ready to
seek a rescue package but only if debt financing costs remain
too high for too long.
His apparent hesitation to request a bailout, a move that
has seen prime ministers elsewhere in Europe lose their jobs,
coincides with anti-austerity protests bursting in Madrid.
"It was a bit short-sighted from Rajoy to say that. It's
almost like inviting markets to push interest rates higher,"
said Norbert Wuthe, rate strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.
"I guess it's a matter of a few days or weeks until they get
into a situation where they are forced to make a move."
Spanish 10-year government bond yields were
last 28 basis points higher at 6.06 percent. Two-year yields
rose 25 bps to 3.48 percent.
A joint declaration by Germany, the Netherlands and Finland
on Tuesday that appeared to unravel much of what was agreed at
the last European summit in June has also done some damage on
peripheral bond markets.
The statement set out the terms under which those countries
would be willing to allow the euro zone's permanent rescue fund,
the ESM, to recapitalise at-risk banks. But it referred to
future banking problems, not the current ones.
Bonds issued by Spain and Ireland - both of which had
interpreted the June summit as implying that a way would be
found to break the debilitating link between their indebted
banks and government debt - underperformed other euro zone debt.
"It's a risk-off day but cracks (in the summit conclusions)
are particularly negative for Spain and Ireland, so that's the
extra kicker," one trader said.
The yield on Ireland's October 2020 bond rose
17 basis points to 5.21 percent.
AUCTIONS
The risk-averse environment spurred a rally in Bunds, even
after a 10-year German debt auction failed to attract enough
bids to meet its 5 billion euro target.
Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets,
described the auction as "pretty sluggish."
"It clearly shows investors were reluctant to bid at those
yield levels," he said. "Bund yields dropped quite sharply in
the past few days."
"Over the medium term, if the ECB measures begin to work and
there is more movement towards a political union, yields could
rise. But for the moment safe-haven flows dominate."
In the secondary market, 10-year yields were
14 basis points lower at 1.45 percent, having fallen from around
1.7 percent just over a week ago. Bund futures were 151
ticks higher at 141.57.
The current mood may put an Italian bond auction on Thursday
under closer scrutiny, but analysts generally expect the sale of
up to 7 billion euros of five- and 10-year debt to draw adequate
demand.
"While Spain and Italy are moving in the same direction,
markets are differentiating between the two," Bayerische
Landesbank's Wuthe said. "I don't think Italy will suffer too
much at the auction, it is only after Spain gets a rescue
package that markets are going to focus on Italy."
Italian 10-year yields rose 10 bps to 5.21
percent.