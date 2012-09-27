LONDON, Sept 27 Bund futures opened lower on
Thursday, giving back some of the solid gains made in the
previous session, but uncertainty over whether Spain would ask
for a bailout kept sentiment fragile in peripheral euro zone
debt before an Italian auction.
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said he is ready to
seek a rescue package but only if debt financing costs remain
too high for too long.
Those comments, published after anti-austerity protesters
clashed with police in Madrid on Tuesday, were interpreted by
markets as hesitation to make a move that would secure support
from the European Central Bank.
On Thursday, Spain is expected to present its 2013 budget
draft, which many market players had speculated that could form
the basis of a potential bailout deal in the future.
"It's all a bit fragile, the crisis is back, Spain just
looks in a mess," one trader said. "But we've had a very solid
day yesterday backed by pretty decent flows."
At 0605 GMT, Bund futures were 23 ticks lower at
141.40. This compared with 5-1/2 month lows of 138.41 hit on
Sept. 17. On Wednesday, the contract rose by around
one-and-a-half points.
Italy will offer up to 7 billion euros of five- and 10-year
debt later in the day, in an auction that is expected to be met
by sufficient demand and should see lower borrowing costs for
the sovereign.