* Bund futures, Spanish bonds stable * Markets cheer 2013 budget * Bank stress tests, pending Moody's review still weigh By Marius Zaharia LONDON, Sept 28 Spanish bond yields were steady on Friday, with the impact of a tight 2013 budget that many see as an effort to pre-empt the terms of a bailout offset by uncertainty over looming bank stress tests and a credit rating review. Madrid announced a crisis budget on Thursday based on spending cuts rather than tax measures, boosting expectation that a rescue package is not far away. A bailout agreement would in all probability ease the country's borrowing costs by activating the European Central Bank's new bond-buying programme. While the debt market welcomed the budget plans, lingering uncertainties about Spain meant demand for the country's high-yielding bonds remained subdued. An independent audit should reveal later on Friday the extent of the damage a collapsed property market has done to Spanish banks, and Moody's seems likely to publish a sovereign rating review it is expected to complete by the end of the month. Spanish 10-year yields were flat at 5.97 percent while two-year yields were 2 basis points lower at 3.46 percent. "The fact that Spanish spreads are not widening is actually the effect of the 2013 budget," ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said. "They were set to jump towards their highest levels before (the presentation)." "But it's still not over. We have the stress test results ... (and) a rating downgrade may cause some forced selling." The Moody's review could push Spain's ratings below investment grade. Another factor preventing Spanish bonds from rallying on Friday is the government's credibility. Spain is expected to miss its 2012 budget deficit target and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is struggling domestically, with anti-austerity protests gaining momentum and separatist feelings running high in the wealthy Catalonia region. Madrid will test the bond market next week with a debt auction. Credit Agricole rate strategists said in a note the 200-day moving average at around 5.94 percent was a key technical level to watch for the 10-year Spanish yields. Safe-haven Bund futures were 6 ticks lower at 141.51.