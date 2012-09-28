* Bund futures, Spanish bonds stable
* Markets cheer 2013 budget
* Bank stress tests, pending Moody's review still weigh
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 28 Spanish bond yields were steady
on Friday, with the impact of a tight 2013 budget that many see
as an effort to pre-empt the terms of a bailout offset by
uncertainty over looming bank stress tests and a credit rating
review.
Madrid announced a crisis budget on Thursday based on
spending cuts rather than tax measures, boosting expectation
that a rescue package is not far away.
A bailout agreement would in all probability ease the
country's borrowing costs by activating the European Central
Bank's new bond-buying programme.
While the debt market welcomed the budget plans, lingering
uncertainties about Spain meant demand for the country's
high-yielding bonds remained subdued.
An independent audit should reveal later on Friday the
extent of the damage a collapsed property market has done to
Spanish banks, and Moody's seems likely to publish a sovereign
rating review it is expected to complete by the end of the
month.
Spanish 10-year yields were flat at 5.97
percent while two-year yields were 2 basis points
lower at 3.46 percent.
"The fact that Spanish spreads are not widening is actually
the effect of the 2013 budget," ING rate strategist Alessandro
Giansanti said. "They were set to jump towards their highest
levels before (the presentation)."
"But it's still not over. We have the stress test results
... (and) a rating downgrade may cause some forced selling."
The Moody's review could push Spain's ratings below
investment grade.
Another factor preventing Spanish bonds from rallying on
Friday is the government's credibility.
Spain is expected to miss its 2012 budget deficit target and
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is struggling domestically,
with anti-austerity protests gaining momentum and separatist
feelings running high in the wealthy Catalonia region.
Madrid will test the bond market next week with a debt
auction. Credit Agricole rate strategists said in a note the
200-day moving average at around 5.94 percent was a key
technical level to watch for the 10-year Spanish yields.
Safe-haven Bund futures were 6 ticks lower at
141.51.