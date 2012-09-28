* Spanish 10-year yields end at 5.98 pct, Bunds up 16 ticks
* Eyes on outcome of banking audit, Moody's rating review
* Funds in survey plan to sell Bunds, but demand robust now
By William James and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 28 Spanish debt ended little
changed on Friday, after reversing an initial sell-off, as
investors looked to square up positions and retire to the
sidelines, awaiting the next moves in the country's struggle to
tame its debt problems.
Bond markets cautiously welcomed Thursday's stringent
Spanish budget plan, seen as paving the way for a bailout
request, but lingering uncertainties meant demand for the
country's bonds remained subdued.
Chief among those unanswered questions are whether and when
Madrid will seek external help to tackle its fiscal problems and
activate the European Central Bank's bond-buying plan - regarded
as a huge step forward in solving the euro zone debt crisis.
Furthermore, an independent audit should reveal later on
Friday the extent of the damage to Spanish banks from a
collapsed property market. Moody's Investors Service is expected
to complete its sovereign rating review by the end of the month.
"It makes a lot of sense to see a bit of repositioning here,
people taking off short-term positions and getting flat ... I
wouldn't take a long position into this weekend," said David
Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy in New York
Spanish 10-year yields were little changed on
the day at 5.98 percent - below their July peak of 7.8 percent
but still at an uncomfortably high level that threatens the
country's ability to issue bonds.
Moody's could push Spain's ratings below investment grade
into so-called 'junk' territory, which could trigger a wave of
selling from investors whose funds are pegged to benchmark
indexes. Moody's currently has a Baa3 rating on Spain, one notch
above 'junk'.
"HOSTAGE TO POLITICIANS"
The Spanish treasury opted to sell short-term bonds, mostly
covered by the ECB's potential bond buying, at next week's
auction due to scant demand for longer-term issues.
Peter Allwright, head of absolute return on rates and
currency at RWC Partners, said he was staying away from Spanish
bond markets. His instinct was to short Spain, but the prospect
of ECB bond-buying made him cautious about doing so.
"You're hostage to politicians, which is very hard to trade
on. If you trade on economics, they are uniformly bad," said
Allwright, whose group manages assets worth $5 billion.
"But also you don't try to fight central bankers until you
know you can win."
Safe-haven German Bund futures were 16 ticks higher
on the day at 141.73, benefiting from end-quarter buying to
secure low-risk assets for banks balance sheets.
Some 62 percent of the funds that responded to a Reuters
poll said they planned further cuts to their German Bund
holdings as a result of the ECB plans.
But RWC Partners' Allwright expected Bunds to remain broadly
supported even if the ECB started to buy Spanish bonds as major
central banks are likely to keep their monetary policies relaxed
for a prolonged period.