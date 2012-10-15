LONDON Oct 15 German Bund futures inched higher
on Monday, gaining some support from a renewed focus on weak
global growth but with most investors on hold awaiting news on
Spain's progress towards a bailout.
The Bund future rose 7 ticks to 141.77, but was
seen unlikely to break out of its recent trading range between
141 and 142 until policymakers shed more light on the outlook
for struggling euro zone state Spain.
"We're waiting for news and we don't seem to be any closer
to anything concrete, therefore people are being put off from
trading," a trader said.
A Spanish bailout request could come next month according to
euro zone officials, one of whom said talks on a potential aid
programme were advancing.