LONDON Oct 15 German Bund futures inched higher on Monday, gaining some support from a renewed focus on weak global growth but with most investors on hold awaiting news on Spain's progress towards a bailout.

The Bund future rose 7 ticks to 141.77, but was seen unlikely to break out of its recent trading range between 141 and 142 until policymakers shed more light on the outlook for struggling euro zone state Spain.

"We're waiting for news and we don't seem to be any closer to anything concrete, therefore people are being put off from trading," a trader said.

A Spanish bailout request could come next month according to euro zone officials, one of whom said talks on a potential aid programme were advancing.