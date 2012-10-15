* Softening German stance on Greece sends yields tumbling
* Trading activity light as Spanish bailout remains key
issue
* Low expectations of breakthrough at EU leaders' summit
By William James
LONDON, Oct 15 Greek bond yields fell to their
lowest since August 2011 on Monday, accelerating a decline seen
since late July, as investors scale back bets the country will
leave the euro zone.
The yield on Greek bonds maturing in February 2023 fell by
over half a percentage point on the day on signs that euro zone
policymakers are seeking new ways to cut Greece's towering debt.
Yields have now dropped below levels seen just after a
restructuring of the country's debt in March.
Market participants cited a stream of comments in recent
weeks from German officials including Chancellor Angela Merkel
which point to a softening of Berlin's previously tough stance,
that had threatened to push Greece out of the euro zone.
"Merkel has come round to the view that there shouldn't be a
Greek exit, and now markets have realised that Merkel has come
round, and are anticipating that there won't be a Greek exit in
the next few months," said Gabriel Sterne, economist at Exotix,
a brokerage house that deals in Greek debt.
"The way I'm portraying it is everyone coming round to the
view that the exit bill is too big."
On Saturday, European Central Bank executive board member
Joerg Asmussen suggested Greece could organise a voluntary
buy-back of its bonds to help bring Athens' huge debt under
control. A senior euro zone official said buybacks could be
financed by the euro zone's bailout funds.
The benchmark Greek bond yield was 64 basis
points lower on the day at 17.42 percent but the big moves were
not based on large-scale buying. Traders cited little or no pick
up in activity in the largely illiquid Greek debt market.
SPAIN, GERMANY RANGEBOUND
Elsewhere, Spanish and German bond prices were left stuck in
narrow ranges while traders waited for signals on Spain's
willingness to request an international bailout.
A Spanish bailout request could come next month according to
euro zone officials, one of whom said talks on a potential aid
programme were advancing.
Market participants remain unwilling to make big bets while
Madrid publicly resists pressure to seek external help to solve
its debt problems, citing improved investor sentiment towards
Spanish bonds.
Thanks to the European Central Bank's pledge to buy the
country's bonds if it requests a bailout, Spanish yields have
fallen far below the unsustainable highs of more than 7.5
percent seen in July, allowing it to borrow at more affordable,
albeit still high, rates.
Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 10 basis
points on the day to 5.75 percent - moving away from the lower
end of the roughly 50 basis point range traded since the ECB
confirmed its bond-buying intentions in early September.
The German Bund future fell 10 ticks to 141.60, but
was seen unlikely to break out from between 141 and 142 until
policymakers shed more light on the outlook for Spain.
"The Bund is being bought toward 141 and sold again when we
get close to 142," a trader said.
"People aren't willing to go risk-off because the
bond-buying plan is in the background and they're not willing to
go risk on because Spain hasn't applied for the bailout yet."