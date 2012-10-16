* Bunds fall on data, Spain speculation
* Talk Spain is closer to bailout, Spanish yields flat
* Belgian, French yields near record lows
By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Oct 16 German government bonds fell on
Tuesday as better-than-expected data and talk Spain may be close
to seeking a bailout increased appetite for riskier assets at
the expense of safe-haven ones.
German Bund futures fell 78 ticks to 140.84, while
German 10-year bond yields rose 7 basis points to
1.54 percent. Traders said Bund losses were reinforced by a
media report that Germany was open to a precautionary line of
credit for Spain, which was later denied.
Spanish yields were little changed, with the 10-year
at 5.81 percent and analysts expect them to remain
rangebound for as long as uncertainty persists over when Spain
will seek financial aid. Spain is due to sell up to 4.5 billion
euros of bonds at an auction on Thursday..
"Whenever there is ... speculation that a programme may be
activated, there are people selling the Bund because they think
there will be dilution of German credit," Alessandro Tentori,
strategist at Citigroup, said.
"We have been in ... a range for a long time so people of
course have been waiting for a trigger to go lower or higher."
Data showed on Tuesday the German ZEW sentiment indicator
improved more than expected in October, while in
the United States September retail sales data and the earnings
of banking giant Citigroup beat forecasts on Monday.
Recent comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her
finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, suggested their stance on
Greece has softened. Greek 10-year bond yields
fell to their lowest since August 2011 at 17.388
percent on Monday and kept close to that level on Tuesday
despite trading higher on the day.
Some euro zone officials said a Spanish bailout request,
which would allow the European Central Bank to buy its bonds,
may come next month.
Analysts said bond markets were likely to remain rangebound
until more clarity emerges on Spain and Greece.
"There still remains quite a lot of scepticism out there
with regards to Spain and the crisis in general," Commerzbank
rate strategist Michael Leister said. "Demand for safety remains
fairly strong and investors are still comfortable owning Bunds
rather than going down the credit curves."
Leister said the roughly 140.00-142.00 range Bund futures
have established over the past three weeks was "set in
stone" for the near term.
FRANCE, BELGIUM
Belgian and French government bonds also came under
pressure, in line with their German counterparts, but yields
remained close to historical lows.
Ten-year Belgian bond yields were up 4.4 basis
points at 2.38 percent but not far from a record low hit earlier
at 2.330 percent.
French 10-year yields rose 5.5 bps to 2.09
percent, but saw a session low of 2.037 percent - within sight
of a record low of 2.011 percent.
So-called "semi-core" French and Belgian bonds are in
between the safest and the riskiest euro zone government debt,
meaning they are less sensitive to sudden shifts in risk
appetite.
"Low volatility and the ECB's zero (deposit facility) rate
policy favours carry trades and this is mainly benefiting
countries like France and Belgium," Commerzbank's Leister said.