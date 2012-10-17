* Spanish borrowing costs at lowest in over six months
* Bunds fall to three-week low as Moody's decision weighs
* Pick-up in 2-yr German yield could lure investors at sale
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Oct 17 Spanish government bond yields
fell to their lowest since early April on Wednesday after
Moody's kept Spain's investment grade rating, removing an
immediate threat to the euro zone's fourth largest economy.
Moody's affirmation of Spain's Baa3 rating, with a negative
outlook, eased widespread fears the country would be cut to
"junk", leaving its bonds vulnerable to forced selling as they
are shifted out of benchmark indices.
But Moodys kept pressure on Madrid to seek aid, specifically
citing euro area and European Central Bank support as a reason
it thinks Spain will be able to maintain access to capital
markets at reasonable rates. Losing market access would not be
compatible with Spain's current rating, a Moody's analyst said.
Spain's borrowing costs fell sharply, testing the lower end
of recent ranges which have held on uncertainty over when Spain
will seek support. That possibility has made investors reluctant
to sell Spanish debt in recent weeks.
Moody's move also cooled demand for safe-haven debt but an
auction of two-year German paper was expected to attract demand.
"It is a major surprise. I think the market was positioned
for a downgrade. The only question for markets was (would it be)
one notch or more notches," Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC
said. "That's positive for risk appetite."
Spain's 10-year bond yield fell to 5.568
percent, its lowest in over six months, and last stood 23 basis
points lower at 5.58 percent. Two-year yields fell
below 3 percent for the first time in a month.
Italian funding costs fell in tandem with Spanish ones, with
10-year yields hitting their lowest since March at
4.82 percent. They were down 10 bps at 4.84 percent.
"It seems we are close to breaking the trading range that
has been in place since September. For me, to have a real break,
we need to go below 5.50 percent," Alessandro Giansanti, senior
rates strategist at ING said, referring to 10-year Spanish debt.
BOND SALES
As sentiment towards riskier assets improved, German Bund
futures fell to their lowest level in three weeks.
The Bund future was down 50 ticks at 140.28. On
Tuesday, it saw its biggest one day fall in more than a week on
talk that Spain may be close to seeking financial help.
The move lower in Bunds pushed 10-year German yields
4.2 bps higher to 1.59 percent, while two-year
bonds yielded 0.08 percent before the auction.
"The fact that German yields now are trading at positive
levels ... we are far away from the negative levels we saw in
July, I think that should help for the pick-up at today's
auction," Giansanti said.
Moody's decision not to downgrade Spain would also provide a
favourable backdrop for an auction on Thursday, when Spain is
set to test market appetite for three-, four- and 10-year paper.
"That will play in favour of more demand also from foreign
investors at tomorrow's auction, so there will be more support
for the 10-year auction," he added.
Spain sold more short-term debt than planned on Tuesday at
slightly lower rates than a month ago, attracting investors who
traded on expectations that a sovereign aid request could be
near.