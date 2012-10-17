* Spanish borrowing costs at lowest since early April
* Bunds fall to three-week low as Moody's decision weighs
* Pick-up in 2-yr German yield lures investors at sale
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Oct 17 Spanish government bond yields
fell to their lowest since early April on Wednesday after
Moody's kept Spain's investment grade rating, removing an
immediate threat to the euro zone's fourth-largest economy.
Moody's affirmation of Spain's Baa3 rating with a negative
outlook eased widespread fears the country would be cut to
"junk", which would have left its bonds vulnerable to forced
selling as they were shifted out of benchmark indices.
It kept pressure on Madrid to seek aid, however, saying the
rating was underpinned by expectations Spain will seek euro area
and European Central Bank support.
The rating agency's decision dented appetite for safe-haven
German government bonds in the secondary market but there was
ample demand at a sale of two-year German paper.
"We have a 'risk on' mood after the Moody's affirmation of
Spain's rating, but one of the key reasons why the auction was
so well covered was the spike (higher) in yields clearly in
positive territory," Michael Leister, senior fixed income
strategist at Commerzbank, said.
Spanish yields fell sharply, testing the lower end of ranges
that have held for weeks on uncertainty over when Madrid will
seek a bailout deal that would allow the ECB to buy its bonds.
Expectations it will do so have made investors reluctant to sell
the country's debt.
Spain's 10-year bond yield fell 26 basis
points to 5.55 percent, its lowest in over six months. Two-year
yields fell below 3 percent for the first time in a
month and stood 28 bps lower at 2.9 percent.
Italian bonds rose in tandem with Spanish ones, with 10-year
yields hitting their lowest since March at 4.82
percent. They were down 10 bps at 4.84 percent.
"It seems we are close to breaking the trading range that
has been in place since September. For me, to have a real break,
we need to go below 5.50 percent (on the Spanish 10-year)," said
Alessandro Giansanti, senior rates strategist at ING.
GERMAN APPETITE
Germany's 4.2 billion euro sale of two-year debt on
Wednesday drew strong demand as a recent rise in yields from
zero lured investors into safe-haven German debt, even as the
Moody's decision fuelled risk appetite.
The auction received bids worth twice the amount allotted to
investors, compared with 2.1 times at the previous sale and a
1.87 average for 2012.
"It was a very strong auction," Artis Frankovics, strategist
at Nomura said. "On a relative value basis the bond was
attractive... and also the collateral situation hasn't changed
at all, a shortage of high-quality collateral, and the Schatz
actually fills this gap very nicely."
In the secondary market, two-year bonds
yielded 0.08 percent, while 10-year yields were 5
basis points higher at 1.59 percent.
German Bund futures fell 58 ticks on the day to
140.19. On Tuesday, it saw its biggest one day fall in more than
a week on talk Spain may be close to seeking financial help.
Analysts did not think the recent sell-off was the beginning
of a bear trend for the Bund given major economies remain
sluggish and rate policy accommodative, while uncertainty
regarding the debt crisis persists.
"I would not be too negative on the Bund," Piet Lammens,
strategist at KBC, said. "We are still in the same longer-term
pattern where bond yields will stay rather low, so we might move
up in yield terms maybe to 1.70 to 1.80 (percent) but not much
more."
Moody's decision not to downgrade Spain gives a favourable
backdrop for an auction on Thursday at which Spain will test
market appetite for three-, four- and 10-year paper.
"That will play in favour of more demand also from foreign
investors at tomorrow's auction, so there will be more support
for the 10-year auction," ING's Giansanti added.
Spain sold more short-term debt than planned on Tuesday at
slightly lower rates than a month ago, attracting investors on
expectations that a sovereign aid request could be near.