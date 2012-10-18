LONDON Oct 18 German Bund futures rebounded on
Thursday, having fallen sharply in the previous session, as
investors prepared for a bout of supply from Spain later in the
day.
German Bund futures erased early losses to stand up
13 ticks on the day at 139.88. It saw its biggest one-day loss
in more than a month in the previous session when Moody's defied
market expectations and affirmed Spain's investment grade
rating.
"It's probably a small reversal around supply from
yesterday's move," one trader said.
Spain sells up to 4.5 billion euros of three-, four- and
10-year paper.