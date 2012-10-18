* Spanish yields fall after auction
* Spain sells larger-than-expected 4.6 bln euros of bonds
* Bund sell-off pauses, but ongoing pressure seen
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Oct 18 Spanish government bond yields
fell on Thursday after strong demand at a debt sale further
fuelled an improvement in sentiment towards the country, which
hung on to its investment-grade credit rating earlier this week.
Spain sold 4.6 billion euros of 2015, 2016 and 2022 bonds.
The amount bid for the 10-year paper rose in absolute terms
versus the previous sale, an important indicator of investor
confidence as the paper is outside the scope of the European
Central Bank's bond-buying plan.
Sentiment towards Spain has brightened this week after
Moody's affirmed the country's Baa3 credit rating, just one
notch above "junk" grade, and with Madrid expected to ask its
euro zone peers and the ECB for aid soon.
"That they managed a higher allocation at the long end ...
is very encouraging. But it was somewhat expected given Moody's
decision and improving risk sentiment," said Nomura rate
strategist Artis Fankovics.
"If sentiment continues to improve, we'll probably see them
tap bonds with higher maturity ... But I doubt at this stage
they will issue a new 10-year bond because it's a high-risk
strategy."
An aid request - which Moody's said in its rating statement
it expected - would clear the way for the ECB to buy Spain's
bonds, a move that should prevent yields heading back towards
unsustainable levels.
Yields on 10-year Spanish debt exceeded 7.6
percent in late July. After the auction the yield was 5.42
percent, 8.5 basis points lower on the day and the lowest for
more than six months. The spread between Spanish paper and
low-risk German Bunds stood at 377 basis points after falling
below 400 bps for the first time since April on Wednesday
"There's been some buying of Spain, some covering of short
positions and decent (cash) flow into the periphery so the money
is behind the ECB at this point, and if they come in
aggressively and are successful then there's certainly more room
for spreads to converge," said ING's head of investment grade
strategy Padhraic Garvey.
European Union leaders meeting in Brussels were set to focus
on plans for a banking union, with discussions about Spain and
even Greece confined to the sidelines - reviving concerns about
complacency in tacking the three-year old debt crisis.
France also sold 8 billion euros of shorter-dated debt,
again seeing its borrowing costs fall.
"There was really strong bidding on all lines and the
allocation of five-year paper is larger than expected," said
Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.
"The price action in OAT futures suggests that demand for
French paper has still not been satisfied yet, so the secondary
market is likely to trade well."
French bond futures were unchanged on the day at
134.40, having fallen as low as 134.06 immediately before the
auction.
German Bund futures were 2 ticks lower at 139.73,
although trading was choppy.
"(Interest) rates aren't going up so it's questionable how
far Bunds can sell off," a trader said.
"But you're looking at the carry trade into year end and
even though some of those semi-core spreads over Bunds are
looking a bit compressed, it's hard to fight it just now," he
said, referring to market players selling lower-yielding bonds
and buying higher-yielding bonds.
The French 10-year yield spread over Bunds, for example, has
fallen to just 50 bps, its lowest since July 2011, while the
equivalent Dutch spread at 22 bps is the lowest since March
2011.
German 10-year yields were little changed at
1.64 percent, near the 1.70 percent top of the recent trading
range after rising a total 15 bps on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"We wouldn't expect the recent move to be reversed to a
significant extent, the path of least resistance for now is to
higher yields," Garvey said.
"It's a positive tone out there from a spread perspective
and that hasn't been reflected fully in Bunds yet."