LONDON Oct 19 Bund futures were little changed
on Friday as markets greeted a European deal towards a banking
union with caution and investors waited to see more progress on
insulating Spain from the euro zone debt crisis.
European Union leaders agreed to set up a single banking
supervisor at a Brussels summit on Thursday, opening the way for
the bloc's rescue fund to inject capital directly into ailing
banks.
French President Francois Hollande said the leaders did not
discuss possible financial assistance for Spain, an
eagerly-awaited move that would activate European Central Bank's
new bond-buying programme.
At 0608 GMT, the December contract was 2 ticks
lower on the day at 139.80.
"I don't think the summit so far has given us anything we
didn't expect," one trader said. "There was no discussion on
Spain and Greece... I'm not convinced we're going to get
anything from the news conference today either."
Weak results from Google and Microsoft Corp
also hurt risk appetite.
Bunds fell to a one-month low on Thursday after a decision
by Moody's Investors Service not to cut Spain's ratings below
investment grade as some had expected and a strong debt auction
in Madrid.