LONDON Oct 19 Bund futures were little changed on Friday as markets greeted a European deal towards a banking union with caution and investors waited to see more progress on insulating Spain from the euro zone debt crisis.

European Union leaders agreed to set up a single banking supervisor at a Brussels summit on Thursday, opening the way for the bloc's rescue fund to inject capital directly into ailing banks.

French President Francois Hollande said the leaders did not discuss possible financial assistance for Spain, an eagerly-awaited move that would activate European Central Bank's new bond-buying programme.

At 0608 GMT, the December contract was 2 ticks lower on the day at 139.80.

"I don't think the summit so far has given us anything we didn't expect," one trader said. "There was no discussion on Spain and Greece... I'm not convinced we're going to get anything from the news conference today either."

Weak results from Google and Microsoft Corp also hurt risk appetite.

Bunds fell to a one-month low on Thursday after a decision by Moody's Investors Service not to cut Spain's ratings below investment grade as some had expected and a strong debt auction in Madrid.