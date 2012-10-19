* Italy breaks record with BTP Italia sale
* EU leaders agree on single banking supervisor
* Doubts about bank rescues remain
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 19 Italian and Spanish yields
stabilised at multi-month lows on Friday after a record-breaking
retail bond sale in Rome added to relief over Madrid's surprise
retention of its investment-grade credit rating this week.
Italy said it will reduce the amount of debt it issues in
the rest of the year after selling 18 billion euros of four-year
BTP Italia bonds, the most ever raised in a single debt offering
on European markets.
The inflation-linked bond sale, which ran from Monday to
Thursday, almost entirely covers Italy's additional funding
needs for this year.
Analysts said the news was supportive for Italian bonds and
peripheral euro zone debt markets but its effect could soon
peter out after Germany rejected using the region's new rescue
fund to inject capital directly into ailing banks for next year.
Spanish yields came off the day's lows as Germany's stance
dashed Spanish hopes of soon removing the cost of propping up
these banks from its strained national debt.
"At the moment all the good news is baked into the price,"
Investec strategist Brian Barry said. "Beyond that we need
confirmation by European leaders that there remains a commitment
to break the negative feedback loop between banks and sovereigns
by removing costs related to recapitalising banks from sovereign
balance sheets."
"There are still question marks around that and until we get
confirmation I'm not sure we're gong to see another ratchet
tighter in peripheral bond yields."
Spanish 10-year yields were little changed on
the day at 5.37 percent, having slid to 5.297 percent earlier in
the session, their lowest since early April.
Benchmark Spanish yields have fallen about half a point in
the past three sessions after Moody's Investors Service decided
not to cut its ratings to "junk" and a Thursday bond auction
received strong demand.
Italian 10-year yields fell as low as 4.71
percent, their lowest in more than seven months before settling
flat on the day at 4.78 percent.
RBC rate strategist Peter Schaffrik said he favoured Spanish
bonds over their Italian equivalents, especially in
shorter-dated maturities which he said had more room to fall
once Madrid eventually requests a bailout that would active
European Central Bank buying of its debt.
"There's quite a bit of juice in these bonds. I look at
yields falling close to 2 percent in 2-year (Spanish bonds).
That's a bit of way...I want to be long and I've been
recommending being long and I don't see what should change
this," he said.
He added that Spanish aid request could come at the end of
October or early November as waiting until early next year could
be a risky strategy for the recession-hit country as it faces a
potential funding hump.
"If nothing has been agreed by the end of the year then next
year will be tricky and I don't think anyone would want to risk
that particularly now that we've made significant progress and
the market seems to have calmed down significantly," he said.
The disagreements over how soon the ESM rescue fund could
take over ailing banks' recapitalisation costs as well as the
scant details of a Spanish aid request propped up safe-haven
German bonds.
Bund futures rose 29 ticks to settle at 140.11,
pulling back from one-month lows of 139.45 hit on Thursday while
German 10-year yields were 3 basis points lower at
1.60 percent.