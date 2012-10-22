* Spain's Rajoy secures backing in Galicia

* Doubts about bank rescues weigh on sentiment

* Timing of any Spanish bailout still uncertain

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 22 Spanish bond yields pulled away from six-month lows on Monday as concerns about the extent of European support for domestic banks offset the impact of a regional election win for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Rajoy's party won the election in Galicia on Sunday, receiving a boost for his austerity drive and removing a potential obstacle to Madrid asking for a bailout, an eagerly-awaited move which would allow the European Central Bank to start buying Spanish bonds.

But even though most in markets believe Spain will seek aid, uncertainty about the timing remains high.

Germany's refusal to allow the euro zone rescue fund to take over liability from states such as Spain for past bank rescues also took the shine off Spanish bonds, which rallied last week after Madrid retained its investment grade credit rating.

"In terms of trading it has calmed down significantly (compared with last week)," one trader said. "It seems that the rally has run its course for now, the banking comments have put a cap on that."

Spanish 10-year yields were 6 basis points higher on the day at 5.44 percent, having rallied around half a point last week to 5.297 percent, their lowest since early April. Two-year yields were 9 bps higher on the day at 2.89 percent.

Another regional election is scheduled in Catalonia on Nov. 25, and many market participants believe Rajoy could postpone any aid request at least until after that vote.

"(The market is still wary) of the risk that Spain will not ask for support soon and that we see a rewidening in spreads in Spain ... so any (fall) in Spanish yields can easily come back," ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.

BUNDS ON THE NECKLINE

German Bunds started the session stronger, but gave up their gains after ECB Executive Board Member Joerg Asmussen said the bank would do everything in its power to show the euro is irreversible.

Bund futures were last 13 ticks lower at 139.98, having earlier risen as high as 140.30. Cash 10-year Bund yields were 1.5 bps higher at 1.616 percent.

"Asmussen's comments are weighing a bit on the Bund. Also, above 140.00 Bunds find decent support ... If we can break that we might be heading towards 139.50, but we're trading very tight ranges at the moment," another trader said.

ING's Giansanti expects investors to show more interest in buying Bunds with yields above 1.60 percent as uncertainty over Spain and expectations the ECB will keep interest rates low for a long time should keep Bunds in a long-term 1.40-1.60 percent range.

KBC strategist Piet Lammens recommended investors sell Bund futures on any move towards 140.70, the neckline of a double-top formation -- a chart pattern that technical analysts say could signal a future price fall.

"The central bank has decided on very far-reaching measures and that should provide a backstop and keep a 'risk on' sentiment," Lammens said.