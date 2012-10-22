* Spain's Rajoy secures backing in Galicia
* Doubts about bank rescues weigh on sentiment
* Timing of any Spanish bailout still uncertain
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 22 Spanish bond yields pulled away
from six-month lows on Monday as concerns about the extent of
European support for domestic banks offset the impact of a
regional election win for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
Rajoy's party won the election in Galicia on Sunday,
receiving a boost for his austerity drive and removing a
potential obstacle to Madrid asking for a bailout, an
eagerly-awaited move which would allow the European Central Bank
to start buying Spanish bonds.
But even though most in markets believe Spain will seek aid,
uncertainty about the timing remains high.
Germany's refusal to allow the euro zone rescue fund to take
over liability from states such as Spain for past bank rescues
also took the shine off Spanish bonds, which rallied last week
after Madrid retained its investment grade credit rating.
"In terms of trading it has calmed down significantly
(compared with last week)," one trader said. "It seems that the
rally has run its course for now, the banking comments have put
a cap on that."
Spanish 10-year yields were 6 basis points
higher on the day at 5.44 percent, having rallied around half a
point last week to 5.297 percent, their lowest since early
April. Two-year yields were 9 bps higher on the day
at 2.89 percent.
Another regional election is scheduled in Catalonia on Nov.
25, and many market participants believe Rajoy could postpone
any aid request at least until after that vote.
"(The market is still wary) of the risk that Spain will not
ask for support soon and that we see a rewidening in spreads in
Spain ... so any (fall) in Spanish yields can easily come back,"
ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.
BUNDS ON THE NECKLINE
German Bunds started the session stronger, but gave up their
gains after ECB Executive Board Member Joerg Asmussen said the
bank would do everything in its power to show the euro is
irreversible.
Bund futures were last 13 ticks lower at 139.98,
having earlier risen as high as 140.30. Cash 10-year Bund yields
were 1.5 bps higher at 1.616 percent.
"Asmussen's comments are weighing a bit on the Bund. Also,
above 140.00 Bunds find decent support ... If we can break that
we might be heading towards 139.50, but we're trading very tight
ranges at the moment," another trader said.
ING's Giansanti expects investors to show more interest in
buying Bunds with yields above 1.60 percent as uncertainty over
Spain and expectations the ECB will keep interest rates low for
a long time should keep Bunds in a long-term 1.40-1.60 percent
range.
KBC strategist Piet Lammens recommended investors sell Bund
futures on any move towards 140.70, the neckline of a double-top
formation -- a chart pattern that technical analysts say could
signal a future price fall.
"The central bank has decided on very far-reaching measures
and that should provide a backstop and keep a 'risk on'
sentiment," Lammens said.