* Catalonia among five Spanish regions whose ratings cut
* Spanish yields to drift higher in absence of aid request
* Bund futures rebound after last week's losses
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Oct 23 Spanish government bond prices
fell on Tuesday after Moody's downgraded five of the country's
regions, with appetite for high-yielding assets also taking a
hit from weaker than expected corporate earnings.
Comments by European Central Bank policymaker Yves Mersch
that the bank's new bond-buying programme was subject to "risk
management" and was limited in time also reminded markets many
aspects of the programme are unclear.
The activation of ECB debt purchases is seen as a powerful
tool to ease the impact the euro zone crisis has had on
countries such as Spain, but Madrid has to ask for a bailout
first - a move it is currently hesitating to make.
Ten-year Spanish bond yields were last 13
basis points higher on the day at 5.643 percent, pulling further
away from six-month lows of 5.297 percent hit last week after
Moody's surprisingly decided not to downgrade the Spanish
sovereign below investment grade.
"We had the downgrade of the Spanish regions ... then we had
the comments from Mersch playing down the levels of bonds the
ECB may buy and finally we have stocks trading very poorly on
earnings reports," one trader said.
"Generally I think the market got too long last week, the
sell-off this week is quite sizeable."
U.S. stocks slid by more than 1 percent on Tuesday and
a top index of European shares hit 1-1/2 month lows.
Moody's cut the regions by one or two notches, citing their
limited cash reserves and forthcoming bond repayments.
They included the northern region of Catalonia, which
accounts for a fifth of Spain's economic output but is all but
shut out of international markets, forcing it to request a state
lifeline of just over 5 billion euros.
Comunidad de Madrid has delayed the reopening of its 4.688
percent March 2020 bond, citing a comfortable liquidity
position, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The tap
had been expected on Tuesday.
Traders and strategists expect Spanish yields to drift
higher in coming days but ruled out a sharp sell-off in the debt
given the prospect of eventual ECB intervention.
"Recent comments indicated that Prime Minister Rajoy has no
real urgency to request a bailout and that has taken some steam
off the rally and the downgrade of the regions is adding to the
negative newsflow," Commerzbank strategist Michael Leister said.
"The market is realising that the momentum we had ... last
week will most likely not be followed up by a quick aid request
by Spain and that's prompting some profit-taking. We don't
expect a sharp correction but a bit of a pullback."
Two-year yields popped back above the 3 percent
mark they broke for the first time in over a month last week.
BUND AUCTION
The turn in sentiment in peripheral debt quelled any
concerns that some analysts had last week about whether the
German 10-year Bund auction on Wednesday is going to find
sufficient demand to cover the amount on offer.
Safe-haven German Bunds last yielded 1.572
percent, 5 basis points lower on the day. Bund futures
rise 54 ticks to 140.41.
"The bond seems to provide decent value compared with its
neighbours on the curve and our house view is quite bearish on
Europe so we think this is a good entry level for the Bunds,"
said Artis Frankovics, a strategist at Nomura.
"We feel the crisis is far from being fixed and Spain is
still trying to delay its application for an aid programme."