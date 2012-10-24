* Bunds rally after downbeat euro zone data
* Germany to sell 4 bln euros of 10-year bonds
* Spanish yields rise on aid request timing doubts
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Oct 24 German government bonds rose on
Wednesday before a 10-year Bund auction as data showed the
economic downturn in the euro zone appeared to be deepening.
Businesses in the region suffered their worst month in
October since the bloc emerged from its last recession more than
three years ago, surveys showed, while Germany's
Ifo economic research Institute said the country's business
climate worsened in October.
Bund futures reversed losses after the data.
Financial markets also remained cautious after sentiment
towards the region's peripheral issuers deteriorated on Tuesday
after Moody's downgraded the credit ratings of five Spanish
regions, pushing bond yields higher, with questions remaining
over when Madrid would ask for a bailout.
"Now the Galician elections are out of the way, it's
possible the markets may react to the ongoing uncertainty as to
when Spain may ask for a bailout," said Rabobank rate strategist
Richard McGuire.
"The path of least resistance then may be to higher Spanish
yields and risk-off to remain in the ascendancy."
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy had not been expected
to ask for aid -- something that would clear the way for the
European Central Bank to buy the country's bonds -- before the
elections in his home region last weekend.
Spanish bond yields had drifted lower and safe-haven German
Bunds sold off, with the market seemingly prepared to wait for
Rajoy to make his move.
But Spain's 10-year yields have risen around
30 basis points this week and were last 6 basis points up on the
day at 5.71 percent.
"It's a process of iterations," one trader said.
"If Rajoy backs away from a bailout, then the market will
push yields higher but with the (ECB bond buying programme) in
place it makes it very hard to trade to the short side at the
front end of the curve," he added, referring to placing bets
shorter-dated bonds would fall in price.
The shift in sentiment is expected to boost demand for
German safe-haven paper at the sale of 4 billion euros of
September 2022 bonds. Two 10-year auctions in September failed
to attract enough bids to cover the amount on offer.
"With yields still at the upper end of the recent range, we
see value in the bond (on offer) in outright terms,"
Commerzbank strategists said in a note.
"Given the attractive levels in combination with recent
pick-up in risk-aversion we expect a good take-up of today's
auction."
RESISTANCE
December Bund futures were 23 ticks higher at
140.58, testing an important technical resistance level.
Technical analysts said they still saw room for further
selling unless the futures contract could rally to fill the gap
left on price charts at last Wednesday's open. Typically, market
players will try to drive prices to fill these chart gaps.
"Only if prices were to go beyond the price gap that has
recently opened up at 140.59 to 140.63 would potential be
created as far as the July downtrend at 141.79 and the
September/October highs at 141.90-95," technical analysts at
Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen said.
Benchmark 10-year German bond yields were 2
basis points lower at 1.56 percent.
"If we did get an uncovered auction, that could put some
pressure on Bund yields, although only fleetingly given the
bigger issues regarding Spain." Rabobank's McGuire said.