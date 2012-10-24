* Bunds rise after downbeat Ifo, euro zone PMIs
* Germany sells 3.3 bln euros of 10-yr bonds, demand good
* Questions over timing of Spanish bailout persist
By Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Oct 24 German government bonds crept
higher on Wednesday as data showed the economic downturn in the
euro zone appeared to be deepening, underpinning demand at a
10-year Bund auction.
Businesses in the region suffered their worst month in
October since the bloc emerged from its last recession more than
three years ago, surveys showed, while Germany's
Ifo economic research institute said the country's business
climate worsened in October.
The data reinforced a favourable backdrop to Germany's sale
of 3.3 billion euros of 10-year debt, after Moody's downgrade to
the ratings of five Spanish regions earlier this week fuelled
appetite for safe-haven assets.
"The spike in (German 10-year) yields last week back towards
the 1.60-1.65 percent level ... and the recent Spanish headlines
definitely helped the auction," said Michael Leister, senior
interest rate strategist at Commerzbank in London.
Wednesday's auction received bids worth 1.5 times the amount
allotted to investors, compared with a 1.37 average bid/cover
ratio at previous sales of 10-year bonds this year.
.
German Bund futures saw a settlement close of
140.47, up 12 ticks on the day, having earlier fallen into
negative territory.
Mixed messages on Greece contributed to the choppy trading.
Greece's finance minister said on Wednesday that his country
had been given additional time by its international lenders to
impose its austerity cuts but the assertion was played down by
leading EU officials.
SPAIN
Ten-year Spanish yields fell 5.1 basis points
to 5.59 percent. They have risen about 20 basis points this week
as Moody's cut the credit ratings of five Spanish regions,
highlighting the ongoing problems facing the euro zone's fourth
largest economy.
Promises of European Central Bank intervention if Spain asks
for a bailout have made it difficult for investors to put on
selling positions on the Spanish debt market. But some analysts
say the market may start testing Spain's and the ECB's resolve
if the stalemate continues.
"Now the Galician elections are out of the way, it's
possible the markets may react to the ongoing uncertainty as to
when Spain may ask for a bailout," said Rabobank rate strategist
Richard McGuire.
"The path of least resistance then may be for higher Spanish
yields and risk-off to remain in the ascendancy."
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy had not been expected
to ask for aid before the elections in his home region last
weekend, which his party won.
But the government also faces regional elections at the end
of November in economically-important Catalonia. Faced with
that, and more affordable funding costs on shorter-dated bonds,
Gianluca Ziglio, strategist at UBS, said it may still take time
before Spain seeks help.
"There is a strong incentive for Spain to continue to
delay," Ziglio said. But he added: "Next year they can't really
delay too much."
Two-year Spanish bonds were last yielding 3.03
percent and five-year bonds 4.43 percent.