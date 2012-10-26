* U.S. earnings, French bank downgrades underpin Bunds

* Bunds seen sticking to recent tight ranges

* Spanish yields steady; aid request awaited

* Tentative signs of normalisation but risks linger

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Oct 26 German bond prices rose on Friday as weak corporate earnings and record high Spanish unemployment prompted demand for safe-haven assets although a pick-up in U.S. growth limited gains.

Disappointing earnings from global giants Apple and Amazon as well as European car maker Renault and electronics group Ericsson among others soured demand for riskier equities and benefited fixed income.

Data showed one in four Spanish workers were without a job in the third quarter of this year, highlighting the problems the euro zone's fourth largest economy faces as it battles recession.

Though Spanish yields ended the day steady, the data also highlights the extent to which a recent improvement in Spanish debt markets is based on expectations of eventual European Central Bank bond purchases rather than fundamentals.

Helping demand for safe-haven Bunds, Standard & Poor's cut the ratings of French banks including BNP Paribas - a stark reminder of the problems still besetting the euro zone's second largest economy.

German Bund futures rose 46 ticks on the day to settle at 140.85. Strategists said they were likely to stay within the 139.45-141.95 range they have been trading in over the last few weeks before market-moving U.S. non-farm payrolls next week and as markets wait for Spain to decide on the aid request needed to activate European Central Bank bond purchases.

"Risk aversion has risen over the last week driven by disappointing earnings in the U.S. and poor economic data in Europe particularly in Spain and investors have switched into core government bonds," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.

"Next week's U.S. non-farm payrolls and manufacturing data is crucial. If we see signs the U.S. economy is holding up well and evidence that Spain is slowly but surely moving to an external bailout then perhaps peripheral bonds will stabilise to the detriment of Bunds."

The U.S. economy grew at a faster-than-forecast 2 percent annual pace, but this was not considered enough to make much of a dent in unemployment, leaving in place doubts about the economy that have supported safe-haven bonds and kept the Federal Reserve buying Treasuries.

Cash German 10-year yields were last down 5 basis points to 1.53 percent. Borrowing costs over 10 years rose as far as 1.625 percent in the previous session but market participants say there tends to be buying above 1.60 percent.

"When we get to bond yields above 1.6 (percent) there is clearly interest in extending positions in Germany," said Riccardo Barbieri, a strategist at Mizuho, referring to buying longer-dated bonds.

HOUSE OF CARDS? The promise of ECB support, should a country like Spain ask for aid, has been a key factor keeping sovereign debt of both triple-A rated and lower-rated issuers in tight ranges.

Investors have been reluctant to make big bets, for fear of being caught off guard should Spain seek help and trigger ECB bond-buying.

This prospect has also contributed to tentative signs of normalisation in sovereign debt markets.

The funding costs of both Spain and Italy have come down sharply, and data from the European Central Bank on Thursday showed consumers and firms put money back into Spanish and Greek banks in September. There are also budding signs that foreign investors are venturing back to the Spanish sovereign debt market.

As one trader this week put it, the market is "healing": "Liquidity is coming back, liquidity meaning the market can digest larger customer repositioning and flows again," he said.

Spanish 10-year yields ended the day little changed at 5.60 percent with Italian counterparts slightly higher at 4.91 percent.

"That we've seen a little bit of improvement is really built on the assumption ... that there will be an aid request, that the ECB will start buying bonds and the ESM (euro zone rescue fund) will start buying bonds in the primary market," Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank said.

"But it's all in the assumption that will happen and if there is a risk that it won't happen, then you could easily see the vicious circle return in the market."