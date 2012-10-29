LONDON Oct 29 German government bonds hit two-week highs in early trading on Monday as a string of disappointing corporate earnings late last week weighed on equity markets and spurred bids for lower-risk assets.

Bunds rallied on Friday after global giants Apple and Amazon as well as European car maker Renault and electronics group Ericsson posted results which fell short of expectations.

Asian shares slipped and European equities were seen opening lower, giving a lift to Bund futures, which were 32 ticks higher at 141.17.

UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said the jump higher in Bunds on Friday suggested that the recent rally can continue in the short-term, although the tone had not yet turned positive enough to persuade the bank to put bets on that move higher.