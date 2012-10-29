* Italian yields rise on political uncertainty, supply
* Bunds hit two-week highs after poor corporate earnings
* Belgium sells 3.6 bln euros of bonds to hit 2012 target
By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Oct 29 Italian bond yields rose on
Monday as investors made space on their books before Tuesday's
debt auction, with some also selling the paper due to a
perceived rise in political risk.
Traders cited a threat by former Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi to withdraw support for Mario Monti's technocrat
government as one of the factors that fuelled safe haven flows
and sent German Bunds to two-week highs. A string of lacklustre
corporate earnings late last week was another reason.
Italian 10-year yields rose 9 basis points to
just above 5 percent. Five-year bonds underperformed other
Italian debt before the launch of a new 2017 bond on Tuesday,
with yields rising 11 bps to 3.90 percent.
The size of the move suggested markets are not especially
worried about a imminent collapse of Monti's government.
Berlusconi's move acted as a reminder that his successor's term
expires next spring, however, and swung the market's attention
back to Italy as uncertainty about the timing of a Spanish
bailout request lingered in the background.
"Political uncertainty hasn't been in the headlines in Italy
... but from this autumn we expect it will become more of a
feature for markets," said Sarah Hewin, head of European
research for Standard Chartered.
"If we do see Spain going for a bailout ... the focus could
well shift to Italy and that may well coincide with stresses
ahead of the election."
Monti has been credited with making Italian policymaking
more credible and stabilising domestic debt markets. Borrowing
costs were well over 7 percent when he took helm late last year.
Trading was subdued, with U.S. equity markets shut and
fixed-income markets closing early as Hurricane Sandy headed for
the east coast, including New York. U.S. bond markets are likely
to be closed on Tuesday as well.
German Bund futures rose 70 ticks to 141.55, with
10-year yields down 6.3 bps at 1.476 percent.
SUPPLY
Italy plans to sell 3-4 billion euros of new 2017 bonds and
to tap a 2022 bond for another 2-3 billion euros on Tuesday.
The renewed focus on its politics does not bode well for the
auction, but the rise in 10-year yields back above 5 percent
should ensure enough investors find the paper attractive to make
the sale go smoothly.
"Supply is putting a bit of pressure on non-core markets and
if anyone is looking for an excuse to sell Italy, this is it
ahead of the auctions, although we believe there will be
support(when 10-year yields reach 5 percent)," one trader said.
Coupon and redemption payments this week totalling almost 25
billion euros from Spain and redemptions of 14 billion euros
from Italy should help contain selling pressure.
For Spain, the issue remains when it will ask for a bailout,
which looks increasingly likely to be later rather than sooner.
ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Sunday Spain had no
immediate need of help from the central bank's new bond-buying
programme as it could refinance its debt on the markets at an
acceptable cost.
Belgium kicked-off this week's supply, selling 3.6 billion
euros of bonds, including some of more than 20 years' maturity,
and surpassing its 2012 issuance target.
"It's a decent auction considering there is also long-end
issuance from Germany and France this week," said Nomura rate
strategist Artis Frankovics. "(Belgium) have one more scheduled
auction which it is quite likely they will cancel, but it is
also possible they will do some front-loading for next year."