LONDON Oct 31 German government bond futures were steady on Wednesday before a 30-year auction as disappointing corporate earnings looked set to weigh on European equity markets.

Germany will sell two billion euros of July 2044 bonds after demand for the safe-haven paper picked up at a sale of 10-year Bunds last week.

Before that France will sell up to 7.5 billion euros of bonds with a maturity of up to 2035.

"The total risk to be digested is significant," RBS rate strategists said. "Despite some concession into the auctions we expect any sell-off to be limited and the auctions to be absorbed without particular fatigue."

German Bund futures were two ticks lower at 141.53, having failed to break above the important resistance level of 142.00 on Tuesday.

European equities were set to open flat after rallying the previous day, as disappointing earnings from bellwethers such as ArcelorMittal and Anheuser-Busch InBev rekindled worries over the impact of the global slowdown on corporate profits.

U.S. markets will reopen on Wednesday, possibly causing some volatility as players position for the end of the month, after superstorm Sandy closed much of New York's financial district for two days.