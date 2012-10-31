LONDON Oct 31 German government bond futures
were steady on Wednesday before a 30-year auction as
disappointing corporate earnings looked set to weigh on European
equity markets.
Germany will sell two billion euros of July 2044 bonds
after demand for the safe-haven paper picked up
at a sale of 10-year Bunds last week.
Before that France will sell up to 7.5 billion euros of
bonds with a maturity of up to 2035.
"The total risk to be digested is significant," RBS rate
strategists said. "Despite some concession into the auctions we
expect any sell-off to be limited and the auctions to be
absorbed without particular fatigue."
German Bund futures were two ticks lower at 141.53,
having failed to break above the important resistance level of
142.00 on Tuesday.
European equities were set to open flat after
rallying the previous day, as disappointing earnings from
bellwethers such as ArcelorMittal and Anheuser-Busch
InBev rekindled worries over the impact of the global
slowdown on corporate profits.
U.S. markets will reopen on Wednesday, possibly causing some
volatility as players position for the end of the month, after
superstorm Sandy closed much of New York's financial district
for two days.